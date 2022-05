FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) -A much needed update, that’s how some of the nurses at the Northern Maine Medical Center are describing the newly completed expansion project. A modernized Operating Room Suite, Gymnasium in the Child Psychology Unit, and a larger cafeteria are some of the features that make up the nearly 16,000 square foot expansion to NMMC. The $16 Million project was funded from a number of sources including Bonds, Grants, and a capital campaign, which was the first capital campaign the hospital has held since it was built in the 1950′s. Peter Sirois the Outgoing CEO of Northern Maine Medical Center says these renovations and the expansion are long overdue. He adds they faced many challenges along the way.

FORT KENT, ME ・ 6 HOURS AGO