Solar panel standoff

(Reuters) - Solar company leaders say the industry is in crisis after the Commerce Department began a probe into solar panels entering the United States, which could result in additional tariffs. We talk with lawyers and solar CEOs about the investigation and its impact.

This video features commentary from Norton Rose Fulbright partner Todd Alexander, Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe partner Harry Clark, Auxin Solar CEO Mamun Rashid and Nautilus Solar Energy Co CEO Laura Stern.

