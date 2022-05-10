ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solar panel standoff

By Alex Cohen
 2 days ago

(Reuters) - Solar company leaders say the industry is in crisis after the Commerce Department began a probe into solar panels entering the United States, which could result in additional tariffs. We talk with lawyers and solar CEOs about the investigation and its impact.

This video features commentary from Norton Rose Fulbright partner Todd Alexander, Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe partner Harry Clark, Auxin Solar CEO Mamun Rashid and Nautilus Solar Energy Co CEO Laura Stern.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

California revisits proposal on reforming rooftop solar policy

(Reuters) - California is asking solar companies, utilities and others to weigh in yet again in a long-standing process to reform the state’s key rooftop solar power incentive, the state’s public utilities regulator said in a document filed on Monday. The California Public Utilities Commission is seeking additional...
eenews.net

Ga. deal to shake up solar industry

A South Korean solar panel maker’s plans to expand its U.S. footprint is highlighting current challenges for the solar industry and how American trade policies are remaking supply chains for the technology, analysts say. The company, Hanwha Q Cells, announced yesterday that it would pour $320 million into ramping...
NPR

Solar projects are on hold as U.S. investigates whether China is skirting trade rules

Hundreds of large-scale solar power projects are on hold in the United States. It's a potential threat to President Biden's climate agenda, and it's because of something done by President Biden's administration. The industry is reacting to a federal investigation of potential trade violations involving solar panels bought from Asian suppliers. Maine Public Radio's Fred Bever reports.
Washington Examiner

Biden rolls out $3 billion plan to end US reliance on China for lithium batteries

The Biden administration gave details Monday on a new effort to boost the country's electric vehicle battery manufacturing capacity. The plan, funded through Biden's $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law, provides $3.1 billion in grants to companies building new and retrofitting existing lithium battery production and recycling facilities. The law included $7 billion in total for improving battery supply chains, and Monday's action follows an April invocation of the Defense Production Act aimed at boosting domestic production of lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite, and manganese, key battery components.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOKV

Crypto meltdown prompts Yellen to call for new regulation

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, responding to the recent sharp decline in the value of cryptocurrencies, said Thursday that additional federal regulation was needed to respond to the wave of speculative investment in the currency whose secrecy is an essential part of its appeal. “We...
deseret.com

Elon Musk’s quiet success with cobalt-free EV batteries at Tesla

Four years ago, Elon Musk declared that his Tesla vehicles were going to have batteries that were cobalt free. The first quarter of this year, amid the tremendous din of Musk’s desired acquisition of the social platform Twitter, Tesla revealed that nearly half of its vehicles produced in that time frame featured cobalt-free lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries.
China vehicle sales plunge 48% but EVs strong as BYD gains

SHANGHAI, May 11 (Reuters) - China's overall vehicle sales for April plunged almost 48% from a year earlier as COVID-19 lockdowns hit factories and showrooms, but sales of electric vehicles surged and Chinese brands took share from global rivals. The monthly sales volume was the lowest for the month in...
insideevs.com

CATL In Advanced Talks To Build Its First US Battery Plants: Report

China's CATL, the world's largest EV battery maker, is reportedly in advanced talks to pick a site for its first electric vehicle battery plant in the United States. The company is in the final stages of vetting US sites, two people familiar with the plans told Reuters. The sources said CATL is in talks to open plants that would serve BMW Group and Ford Motor Company, with potential sites including South Carolina and Kentucky, where the automakers have assembly plants.
rigzone.com

U.S. Probe Into Solar Imports Threatens New Projects In 2022

As much as 17.5 gigawatts of planned US solar capacity installations in 2022 are in doubt after the Department of Commerce opened an investigation into panel imports from southeast Asia. — As much as 17.5 gigawatts of planned US solar capacity installations in 2022 are in doubt after the Department of Commerce opened an investigation into panel imports from southeast Asia, Rystad Energy research shows.
