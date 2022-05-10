ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Alert: US prosecutors charge leader of Haitian gang with conspiracy in kidnapping of 16 American missionaries

bigrapidsnews.com
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — US prosecutors...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Reuters

Leader of Haiti's 400 Mawozo gang extradited to U.S.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, May 3 (Reuters) - The leader of Haiti's feared 400 Mawozo gang, which last year abducted a group of missionaries from the United States and Canada, has been extradited to the United States on Tuesday, the Haitian police said. The 400 Mawozo gang made global headlines in October with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
State
Washington State
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Colombian drug lord arrested for shipping 'outrageous' amounts of cocaine to US over 20 years

The accused leader of a Colombian drug cartel shipped "outrageous" amounts of cocaine to the United States before getting captured in October, prosecutors have said. Dairo Antonio Usuga, or "Otoniel", appeared in Brooklyn's district court on Thursday on charges of trafficking cocaine from Colombia into the US.US prosecutors claim the leader of the notorious "Clan del Golfo" (the Gulf Clan) shipped "outrageous quantities of cocaine into the United States" from Colombia – from where he was extradited on Wednesday – over two decades. Colombian president Ivan Duque said in a video message that Otoniel was comparable to deceased drug lord Pablo Escobar,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman's attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that "I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I've never been charged with and something I was completely against."Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for 'homophobic attack' on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY

