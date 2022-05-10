Alert: US prosecutors charge leader of Haitian gang with conspiracy in kidnapping of 16 American missionaries

The accused leader of a Colombian drug cartel shipped “outrageous” amounts of cocaine to the United States before getting captured in October, prosecutors have said. Dairo Antonio Usuga, or “Otoniel”, appeared in Brooklyn’s district court on Thursday on charges of trafficking cocaine from Colombia into the US.US prosecutors claim the leader of the notorious “Clan del Golfo” (the Gulf Clan) shipped “outrageous quantities of cocaine into the United States” from Colombia – from where he was extradited on Wednesday – over two decades. Colombian president Ivan Duque said in a video message that Otoniel was comparable to deceased drug lord Pablo Escobar,...
Comments / 0