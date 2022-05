As if there aren't enough worries in the world, scams continue to run rampant. The Mendota Police Department put out a public service announcement about a utility scam that's going around in their city. A scammer will call and say that they are from a utility company and that the targeted victim is delinquent on paying their bill. The threat is without an immediate payment, your service will be shut off. Don't provide banking information if you get this call.

MENDOTA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO