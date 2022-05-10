ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slate Belt citizens drop challenge amid pressure from developer’s lawsuit

By John Best
 2 days ago
Six citizens who sued to stop zoning changes for a massive Slate Belt development project have decided to drop their appeal. The group sued the Upper Mount Bethel Township Board of Supervisors in October 2020, after the board adopted a zoning text amendment. The amendment came at the request...

