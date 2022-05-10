Slate Belt citizens drop challenge amid pressure from developer’s lawsuit

Just seven months after California’s historic SB62 garment worker protection bill passed and only four since New York State’s proposed Fashion Act was announced, another piece of legislation impacting the fashion industry is coming—and for the first time it’s happening on a federal level. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (NY-D) exclusively tells Vogue that she will introduce the Fashioning Accountability and Building Real Institutional Change (FABRIC) Act in the Senate on May 12, with dozens of endorsements from activists, manufacturers, and brands throughout the industry already behind it. If written into law, the bill will extend the anti-wage theft principles of SB62 nationwide and offer incentives like tax exemptions and grant programs for brands looking to manufacture in the United States.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO