Students and parents are upset after a homemade Ku Klux Klan hood was brought to a Placer County school this week as part of a class project. The Newcastle Elementary School District confirmed with KCRA 3 that the hood was brought to Newcastle Elementary and Charter School on Wednesday. Eighth grade students were doing a project on U.S. history that involved displaying artifacts from across the years. The school district said the three students who brought the hood inside their eighth grade classroom were assigned the Civil War and Reconstruction time period. The hood was removed Thursday.

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO