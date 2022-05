WILMINGTON | The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising motorists to watch for daytime alternating flows of traffic directed by flaggers on Route 86 in the Town of Wilmington, in the area locally known as the Wilmington Notch, southwest of the entrance to Whiteface Ski Center, starting Monday, May 16, for drainage work for the next several weeks.

WILMINGTON, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO