After two years of pandemic woes and sporadic performances, live music in Cincinnati is back baby! Kick off your summer right with Burritofest! Taking place at The Comet in Northside on May 13th and 14th, Burritofest will be 2 days of music, friendship, and entertainment at one of Cincinnati’s most iconic bars (and burrito kitchens). Both the classic stage area and the new-and-improved grotto area outside will be used to bring guests a nonstop musical experience unlike any other in town.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO