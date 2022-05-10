ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Deadly Rollover Crash Shuts Down NB US 27

NBC Miami
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA deadly crash Tuesday involving a tractor-trailer, dump truck and SUV has shut down the...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Broward County, FL
Accidents
County
Broward County, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

Driver involved in Biscayne Boulevard fatality bonds out of jail

MIAMI (WSVN) - The woman accused of a deadly, high-speed crash has bonded out of jail. Twenty-one-year-old Shamonni Alexandre has been charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving. Officials said she was running from police, early Friday morning, and driving with a suspended license when she ran a red light...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police respond to shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police have responded to the scene of a shooting in Downtown Fort Lauderdale. The shooting took place Thursday afternoon at Southeast Fourth Avenue and Second Street with initial reports saying the cause was due to a road rage incident between two drivers, one in a Nissan and the other in a BMW.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Man shot after alleged parking dispute in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police in Fort Lauderdale are investigating a midday shooting. The incident played out along the 400 block of Southeast 2nd Street on Thursday just before 2:30 p.m. Crime scene tape had much of the area roped off. Police appeared to be focusing on two vehicles,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Watch: Fireball Erupts After Dump Truck Crashes in Ohio

Morning commuters on Interstate 77 in Green, Ohio may have seen the crash that caused a massive fireball to erupt. Around 7:20 a.m., a dump truck collided with an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) vehicle that was on the shoulder of the highway. The crash caused a fiery explosion and...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Suv#Broward Sheriff#Alligator Alley To
CBS Miami

Gunfire Erupts In Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Possible Road Rage Incident

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A quiet afternoon in Fort Lauderdale turned violent as an argument escalated, ending in gunfire, a case of possible road rage, according to Fort Lauderdale Police. “I was just trying to collect my thoughts, did I really just hear a gunshot, or was it just construction?” wondered witness Elizabeth Boutet. Boutet wasn’t hearing things. It was, in fact, a gunshot, all captured on cellphone video. ”I just see a male laying on the floor, a bunch of people crowding around him, and the ambulance and police were right on the scene,” said Boutet. WATCH: Deborah Souverain’s Report   A single gunshot left...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Driver crashes into Papa John’s in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Margate Fire Rescue Units were at the scene of a crash where a driver drove into a pizza restaurant, Thursday morning. The crash occurred at a Papa John’s located at 4994 W. Atlantic Blvd. in Margate. According to fire rescue, a woman drove into the...
MARGATE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC Miami

1 Hospitalized After Fiery Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer Near Miami Gardens Gas Station

A crash outside a Miami Gardens gas station caused a tractor-trailer and another vehicle to erupt in a massive fire Tuesday morning, leaving one driver hospitalized. The crash took place just after 4 a.m. near the Pilot gas station in the 16600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue. Both the tractor-trailer and a blue Nissan Maxima were engulfed in flames and heavily damaged in the incident.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBC Miami

Suspect in Fatal Hialeah Parking Space Dispute Moved to Miami-Dade Jail

A man accused of running over and killing a woman in Hialeah during a dispute over a parking space is now behind bars in Miami-Dade. Brandon Zambrano, 22, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Tuesday on a second-degree murder charge, records showed. Zambrano had been arrested in Broward County in...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Mother to shooter: ‘Turn yourself in! You shot an innocent person!’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Elease Griffin said she celebrated Mother’s Day with her 20-year-old daughter Drunniyya Griffin. They went out on a boat. Hours after the two hugged, her daughter drove off to a home near the intersection of Northwest 15th Court and Northwest 27th Avenue. She stopped to pick up a friend. There was a shooting.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy