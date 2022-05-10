ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Florida car insurance among most expensive in US

By Sam Sachs
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Property insurance isn’t the only type of coverage that Florida has cost concerns from. The average vehicle insurance coverage in Florida is almost $1,000 more than the national average, according to a study from Bankrate .

“Florida has one of the highest average annual full coverage car insurance rates in the country, clocking in at $991 higher than the national average,” the study said. Compared to other states, Florida also has one of the highest levels of deadly car crashes in the United States. Data analyzed by WorldPopulationReview ranked Florida as the state with the third highest rate of fatal accidents in the country .

The national average for full coverage is $1,771, according to Bankrate. “New York, Louisiana and Florida are the three most expensive states for car insurance on average,” the company said. Bankrate reported Florida’s insurance rates for vehicle coverage are 56% above the national average.

Bankrate said, as of Dec. 31, 2021 , the average cost for the insurance in Florida was $2,364 per year for full coverage. In 2022, it’s risen to $2,762 per year. For Tampa drivers, it’s even higher.

At an annual cost of $3,459 for full coverage, monthly premiums are an average of $288. Bankrate said part of the issue of cost is the number of uninsured drivers in the state.

Data from 2019 showed that 20.4% of Florida drivers were uninsured. By comparison, the national average was 12.6%, according to the Insurance Information Institute, in 2019. Their data, collected by the Insurance Research Council, also showed that one in eight drivers were uninsured in 2018.

In Lakeland, the average insurance cost for full coverage is reportedly $2,520.

The most expensive city in Florida for car insurance is Hialeah, where yearly coverage is $3,777.

Florida is also a no-fault accident state. That means, according to Bankrate, that no one is “considered at fault” when an accident occurs. When an accident does happen, both drivers are required to file with their own car insurance to cover any potential medical costs, no matter who may have caused the crash. That doesn’t mean the accident’s consequences are finished.

“No-fault states can still determine liability after an accident and the responsible party could be liable for property damage and medical expenses that exceed a certain threshold, depending on the state,” according to Bankrate.

Florida also requires personal injury protection for drivers. Bankrate says that means Florida drivers are required to have coverage that “pays for you and your passengers’ medical expenses and lost wages.” If you break something during an accident, or are responsible for property damage, your insurance will likely also have to pay for repair. This is separate from PIP coverage .

The high crash numbers in Florida aren’t a new problem. From 2015 to 2021, there were more than 700,000 hit-and-run crashes. Just over 1,600 of those ended in a traffic fatality, according to data from the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Department . In 2021, there were 310 fatalities. Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating 131 of them.

“Hit-and-run crashes and fatalities are tragically on the rise in our state – causing devastation to Florida’s families and communities,” Terry L. Rhodes, FLHSMV Executive Director said previously . “Drivers who choose to flee after being involved in a crash that results in property damage, injury, or death are not just breaking the law – they are displaying a blatant disregard for the life and property of others. Please, stay at the scene and call for help – it could save a life.”

