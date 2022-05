New Buffalo Shoreline Alliance filed a takings claim, claiming their 5th amendment rights were violated by the U.S. Government. “The government authorized the harbor, the Army Corps of Engineers designed it but the if the government takes property from US citizens unjustly the US citizen is able to make a claim against that and that’s what we believe happened here,” said Ron Watson, New Buffalo Shoreline Alliance Secretary and homeowner. The New Buffalo Harbor was built in 1975, and members of the shoreline alliance claim the designers of the Harbor knew of the sand starvation it would cause. “There was an agreement made...

NEW BUFFALO, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO