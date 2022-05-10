ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, SC

Person of interest in Brittanee Drexel case arrested in Georgetown

By Chase Laudenslager
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zb81l_0fZXbdHq00

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A man who was identified as a person of interest in the 2009 disappearance of Brittanee Drexel has been arrested on obstruction of justice charges.

Convicted sex offender Raymond Moody (62) was arrested by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center without bond.

FBI offers $25k reward in Brittanee Drexel disappearance

GCSO would not comment on whether the arrest is in connection to Drexel’s case.

News 2 has reached out to the FBI about whether the arrest is connected to Drexel’s case. We are awaiting a response.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 2

Related
iheart.com

Human Remains Found in Search Possibly Connected to Brittanee Drexel Case

Investigators say human remains have been found in a wooded area in Georgetown, South Carolina. According to sources, the search was connected to Brittanee Drexel's disappearance. A person of interest in Drexel's case was arrested last week. Raymond Moody, 62, was charged with obstruction of justice. Drexel was 17-years-old when she vanished while on spring break in Myrtle Beach on April 25, 2009. The date for the alleged obstruction of justice offense was April 25, 2009. Law enforcement officials have not yet identified the remains or said for whom authorities were searching at the property, which is located near a subdivision. Heavy equipment has been in and out of the search area throughout the night and into Thursday. Moody is a convicted sex offender. He kidnapped and raped an 8-year-old girl in California in the 1980s and served 21 years in prison.
GEORGETOWN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgetown, SC
Sports
County
Georgetown County, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
Georgetown County, SC
Sports
Georgetown County, SC
Crime & Safety
Georgetown, SC
Crime & Safety
live5news.com

Man freed in competency mix-up arrested again in SC killings

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - A man charged with killing two South Carolina sisters 12 years ago but who disappeared out of the legal system after he was found incompetent to stand trial has been arrested in Colorado. Joseph Brand, 43, was arrested Thursday, according to attorney Lori Murray, who represents...
KINGSTREE, SC
WMBF

Investigators search wooded area west of Georgetown, unclear if related to Drexel case

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Law enforcement officers are searching a wooded area to the west of Georgetown past dusk. It’s unclear if this is in relation to the Drexel case. There is no confirmation the multi-agency investigation is related. According to multiple sources, information on the case of Brittanee Drexel is expected soon. It’s unclear what new details will be presented as of this writing.
GEORGETOWN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britanee Drexel#Person Of Interest#Fbi#Gcso#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
abcnews4.com

Williamsburg Co. deputies arrest suspect in Stuckey Laundromat shooting case

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting at Stuckey Laundromat on Sunday. Ariel Wakira Brown, 36, of Hemingway, was arrested and charged by Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office with attempted murder, domestic violence high and aggravated, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Two arrested for attack on Rivers Avenue Thursday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two women are facing assault charges for their involvement in a physical altercation on Rivers Avenue Thursday morning. According to a report obtained by News 2, Zina Jenkins (36) and Rhonda Major (64) approached another female and started to assault her on a sidewalk along Rivers Avenue. Witness accounts say […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WTGS

Human remains found after search in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV/WPDE) — Authorities say human remains were found during a search in a wooded area of Georgetown County on Wednesday and Thursday. Law enforcement officials have not yet identified the remains or said for whom authorities were searching at the property, which is located near the Harmony Township subdivision.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office to hold press conference on Monday to discuss ‘recent activity’

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it will hold a press conference early next week to discuss ‘recent law enforcement activity’ in the county. While details about the press conference are unknown, the announcement comes a day after remains were discovered in a wooded area of the county this […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Coroner identifies inmate that died at Al Cannon Detention Center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County coroner has identified an inmate who died Tuesday at the Al Cannon Detention Center. Stanley Greene (57) was found in a housing unit just before 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. He was taken to the medical unit, treated by EMS, then taken to MUSC. According to the coroner, Greene’s time of death was 11:55 a.m.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Activists want answers, charges filed in fatal deputy-involved collision

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Local activists are looking for answers after a Mother’s Day tragedy.  “53-year-old Stephanie Dantzler,” Pastor Thomas Dixon said, “and her two daughters, 28-year-old Shanice Dantzler-Williams and 22-year-old Miranda Dantzler Williams, tragically lost their lives when a Charleston County Sheriff’s deputy, in her service vehicle, right around 11 p.m. collided with […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Live 5 Investigates hackers using your likeness

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hackers using your name, your face and your voice to lure in friends and followers and dupe them into online scams. How to avoid being “Swapped out”, Monday on Live 5 News at 7.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy