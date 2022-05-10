Person of interest in Brittanee Drexel case arrested in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A man who was identified as a person of interest in the 2009 disappearance of Brittanee Drexel has been arrested on obstruction of justice charges.

Convicted sex offender Raymond Moody (62) was arrested by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center without bond.

GCSO would not comment on whether the arrest is in connection to Drexel’s case.

News 2 has reached out to the FBI about whether the arrest is connected to Drexel’s case. We are awaiting a response.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.