Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Who are the Other Sorcerers of Kamar Taj?

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains massive spoilers for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. If you have not yet seen the film, proceed at your own risk!. There are many great highlights in Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, but it’s for the appearance of the Illuminati of Earth-838 that will surely be the part that audiences remember forever. Taking wonderful inspiration from the comics, it’s amazing to see the elite team of Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Reed Richards (John Krasinski), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch) and Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) all together on one dais – even without Namor. It’s an amazing lineup, which is why it’s funny to know that there was a draft of the script that expanded the Illuminati membership to one tremendously bizarre character: A.G. Bell a.k.a. Phone Ranger.

