Human remains found in Ross County belong to 28-year-old woman

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The human remains of a 28-year-old woman who went missing in February were found at a Ross County campsite.

After hunters discovered human remains in an abandoned, suspicious campsite in the 1200 block of Chester Hill Road, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified them as belonging to Lindsey Schobelock , according to a Facebook post from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office.

Schobelock was first reported missing from Chillicothe in late February, and her vehicle was located on Windy Ridge Road in Huntington Township, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies continue to investigate the case and encouraged anyone with information to contact the detective bureau at 740-773-1186.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.