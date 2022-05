Suspect we’re not alone in the universe? Then join your like-minded, alien-obsessed cohort at McMenamins UFO Festival at Hotel Oregon in McMinnville (and various other locations around town). The celebration returns to its full programming this year for the first time since 2019, with favorite events like the UFO Parade and a speaker lineup that includes bestselling authors, extraterrestrial experts as well as alien abductees. And, of course, there will be plenty of Alienator IPA on tap. McMenamins Hotel Oregon and the surrounding area, 310 NE Evans St., McMinnville, 503-435-3154, mcmenamins.com/hotel-oregon/mcmenamins-pub-at-hotel-oregon. Friday-Saturday, May 13-14. Free-$55.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO