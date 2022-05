Manchester City will look to rebuild its lead atop the Premier League table with just three games to go as the favorites travel to Wolverhampton on Wednesday (3:15 p.m. ET kickoff). City are level with Liverpool on points following the Reds' 2-1 win at Aston Villa on Tuesday. A victory will see City with one hand on the trophy, while dropping points will put Jurgen Klopp's team firmly back in the race with six points up for grabs the rest of the way.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO