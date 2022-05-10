ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

WSP: Toddler airlifted to Sacred Heart, two adults injured after fiery crash on WA-281 in Grant County

By Dylan Carter
 2 days ago
Image via WSP Trooper John Bryant, Twitter

QUINCY, Wash. — State Troopers responded to a dangerous crash on WA-281 that left three people injured and two cars totaled in rural Grant County.

According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to the intersection of State Route 281 and Road 5 NW (White Trail Rd) in Grant County around 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

A 32-year-old man from Quincy was driving his pickup truck southbound on WA-281 at the same time as a 43-year-old Mattawa woman drove northbound with a 3-year-old on the same road.

WSP Troopers say the Quincy man lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway. As he attempted to regain control, he overcorrected and re-entered the roadway, crossing between the northbound and southbound lanes.

The Mattawa woman crashed into the erratic vehicle in the northbound lane, causing it to roll over and block WA-281. Her vehicle then rolled off the roadway into a ditch and subsequently caught fire.

Authorities say the child and the Quincy man were both transported to Quincy Valley Medical Center for emergency evaluation and treatment while the woman was transported to Central Washington Hospital. The small child was subsequently airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for further care.

No further details regarding their condition have been publically revealed at the time of this publishing.

According to Washington State Trooper John Bryant, the roadway wasn’t re-opened until 8:24 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are publically revealed.

