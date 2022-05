Luxury travel has changed since the pandemic and really, because of the pandemic. The cost of flying has gone up, according to the Washington Post, by “12.7 percent from February 2021,” making travel less available to those on a tight budget. But, luxury travelers aren’t on a tight budget. Even so, there are a few things that have changed in the sector since the pandemic. Service has decreased while the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly travel has increased. Luxury travelers are taking longer vacations and want to travel to places where nature is at their fingertips.

