ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

FOX doesn't comment on Tom Brady calling Super Bowl LVII if Bucs aren't playing

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AzNkf_0fZXa8JJ00
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

It was learned earlier on Tuesday that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will eventually join Fox Sports as lead NFL analyst and will call games once he retires from playing, and a later report noted the 44-year-old signed a 10-year deal worth $375 million to make the transition to the broadcast booth.

With that type of money involved, logic suggests Fox would want Brady to begin his new job as quickly as possible. Per ESPN, however, Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said it's "entirely up to" Brady when he joins the network as an employee.

Brady is currently preparing to pursue an eighth career championship ring, but individuals such as Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio have pointed out that Super Bowl LVII will air on Fox in February 2023. Interestingly, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport didn't get an answer when he asked if Brady could be in the booth for the final Sunday of the upcoming season if the Buccaneers aren't playing:

Florio added Brady and Fox may have to come to a separate agreement if his deal doesn't officially start until he's with the company on a full-time basis. Money obviously isn't an issue regarding such discussions, though, considering how much Brady will be making when he finalizes his jump to Fox.

"The fact that you get the best ever to play the quarterback position, have an opportunity to listen to him talk about football -- a year from now, two years from now, three years from now -- is a great thing," Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich told reporters when discussing the news on Tuesday.

As of the second week of May, Brady is concentrating on playing in Super Bowl LVII, but Leftwich's words indicate the Buccaneers aren't sure of the quarterback's plans for beyond the 2022 campaign.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Former Super Bowl Champion Rips Wilson, Broncos to Shreds

The 2022 Denver Broncos hype train has reached an increasingly high rate of speed this offseason with Russell Wilson serving as the conductor. Thanks to the blockbuster arrival of the veteran quarterback, orange-and-blue-speckled optimism is as feverish as it's been in more than a half-decade when the franchise was last relevant.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Report: Ben Roethlisberger and Steelers on Bad Terms Over Retirement

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger have "bad blood" over his retirement, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac. When asked in his weekly Steelers chat, Dulac was asked if Roethlisberger was forced to retire, somewhat like how Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu's career ended. Dulac answered, "I would say it’s...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Breaking: Patriots Reportedly Finalizing Quarterback Trade

The New England Patriots' quarterback room is about to change. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Patriots are working on a trade involving Jarrett Stidham. So, which team is trading for Stidham? It turns out the Las Vegas Raiders are acquiring the former Auburn quarterback. Breer said this...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
FanSided

NFL Trade: Raiders acquire an old Josh McDaniels favorite from Patriots

The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders struck an early morning trade to send an old Josh McDaniels favorite out west. Hearing that a trade has been made this NFL offseason feels more normal than it seemingly ever has in the past. The entire start of the new league year was defined by moving pieces, and monolithic pieces at that.
NFL
Yardbarker

REPORT: Packers Claim 4.43 40 Yard Dash Tight End

The run on Georgia Bulldogs just doesn’t seem to ever stop for the Green Bay Packers. Today the Packers claimed TE Eli Wolf off waivers Per Field Yates . Their corresponding move was to cut WR Chris Blair. Wolf started his college career at the University of Tennessee. After...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Julian Edelman's reaction to Tom Brady's deal with FOX Sports was perfect

Tom Brady isn't done playing in the NFL yet, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback already has a post-football career lined up. FOX Sports announced Tuesday that Brady will join its top NFL broadcast team as the lead analyst alongside play-by-plan man Kevin Burkhardt after the veteran QB retires -- whenever that time might come.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Lachlan Murdoch
Person
Byron Leftwich
Person
Mike Florio
Yardbarker

Bills vs. Rams to open 2022 NFL season on Sept. 8

The Rams are the defending NFL champs after beating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. With no Super Bowl rematch against the Bengals on the 2022 schedule, a matchup against the Bills is still a duel of two of the NFL's bests. Buffalo finished the 2021 regular season with...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Tampa Bay Buccaneers need to get ahead of recent allegations

There are now two people accusing the Buccaneers of promising to draft players and then not doing so. Tampa would be wise to act quickly. During the “deadzone” of the football year, it was only a matter of time before something like this happened. Something that was small and likely happens throughout the NFL that is not isolated to the Buccaneers is now going to distract from what is about to come.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Shares Latest Adam Wainwright Update

St. Louis Cardinals‘ veteran ace Adam Wainwright has been out since being placed on the COVID injured list last Friday. Wainwright tested positive in San Francisco after shortstop Edmundo Sosa and four staffers had tested positive in Kansas City. Wainwright was lined up to start Tuesday’s series opener against...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvii#Bucs#American Football#Fox Sports#Espn#Pro Football Talk#Nfl Network
Yardbarker

Steelers' Kenny Pickett: Ben Roethlisberger 'said he is always there for me'

Following last month's NFL Draft, league insider Peter King wrote for his "Football Morning in America" column that former Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback and Pittsburgh Steelers first-round selection Kenny Pickett "never got the chance to talk ball with" retired future Hall of Fame signal-caller Ben Roethlisberger even though the two presumably passed by each other at the teams' combined facilities handfuls of times during Pickett's five-year college tenure.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Ravens 'Runaway Favorite in AFC North'

Even though the Cincinnati Bengals are the defending AFC champions, the Ravens are getting a lot of hype to win the AFC North next season. A healthier Baltimore roster could make a huge difference. "It’s difficult to imagine a better draft for the Ravens, who seemed to be spinning the...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

CB Amani Oruwariye wants long-term contract with Lions

The Detroit Lions spent a fifth-round pick during the 2019 NFL Draft to acquire cornerback Amani Oruwariye, and Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper notes that Oruwariye developed into a starter early into his second pro season. Over the past two campaigns, the 26-year-old accumulated 110 total tackles, and he nabbed...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Lions sign first-round pick Jameson Williams to contract

The 21-year-old Alabama product is coming off of surgery to repair a gruesome ACL tear he sustained during the College Football Playoff game this year. Williams is reportedly ahead of schedule in his recovery and is expected to be ready for training camp ahead of what the Lions are hoping is a huge rookie season for them.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

32K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy