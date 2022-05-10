Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Forest, Langlade by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .Additional rises due to rainfall yesterday are expected. The Red River at Drayton will rise into Major flood stage over the weekend and remain there until early next week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 42.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:45 AM CDT Friday was 42.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.4 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.

