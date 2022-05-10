ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

SC Senate OKs abortion, rejects hate crimes in extra session

By JEFFREY COLLINS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KYUTL_0fZXZt9y00
1 of 2

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate agreed Tuesday to come back in special session later this year to take up abortion bills to respond to the possibility the U.S. Supreme Court allows states to ban the procedure.

Republicans rejected a request by Democrats to also include in a special session a bill that would make South Carolina the 49th state to approve a law with additional punishment for hate crimes. That bill will die if not approved before the end of the General Assembly’s regular session Thursday.

The vote to add hate crimes failed 25-20 with five Republicans joining all Democrats in the chamber. The vote to approve the resolution allowing the special session with abortion bills passed 36-8 with several Democrats afraid if it does not pass by Thursday, the governor could call the General Assembly back whenever they wish with no limits on what can be discussed.

The special session resolution now goes to the House which must also approve.

South Carolina lawmakers appeared to be taking a pause on major abortion legislation this year after passing a law in 2021 that banned most abortions by requiring doctors to use an ultrasound to check a fetus for a heartbeat and banning the procedure if one was detected. There were exceptions for rape, incest or if the mother’s life was in danger. The law is on hold because of a court challenge.

But that was before a draft ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court was leaked last week suggesting the justices might overturn Roe v. Wade and allow states to pass full abortion bans.

The possibility led Republican leaders in the Senate and House to include abortion bills with other typical special session items like finishing the state budget and dealing with vetoes from the governor after the regular session ends. The only other unusual item was finishing an election for college trustees that was delayed.

The outlook for a total abortion ban in South Carolina, especially if it does not include exceptions for rape, incest and when the life of the mother is threatened, is murky.

Supporters could need two-third votes to get over some procedural hurdles and Republicans currently are three votes short of that threshold in the House and a vote short in the Senate. Plus, several Republicans have said in the past they can’t pass an abortion law without the exceptions.

Democrats have been trying to get a debate on the hate crimes bill since the session began in January, but eight Republicans have objected without much public explanation on their reasoning.

Opponents have said increased penalties for crimes committed because someone hates a certain group is unnecessary because a crime is a crime. They also worried a hate crime law could eventually be used to curtail free speech, especially against Christians.

The often more conservative South Carolina House passed the hate crimes bill last year. Supporters have been discouraged it has not been discussed in the other chamber.

Democratic senators complained Republicans have been especially heavy-handed this year preventing them from debating bills important to them.

“All I want is an opportunity to be heard, follow the rules and a chance to prevail on a fair level playing field,” Democratic Sen. Ronnie Babb of Greeleyville said.

But Sen. Tom Corbin said those are the breaks for the minority party or for proposals that don’t have enough support.

“There’s a lot of bills that a lot of us are passionate about that didn’t get debated,” the Republican from Travelers Rest said. “That’s just the process of the Senate. You back up, you try again next year.”

___

Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JSCollinsAP.

Comments / 37

Roosterrooster ?rooster
2d ago

Wonder if the hate crime applies to all people or just certain ones. There's people committing these crimes that claim it's happening to them.

Reply(3)
7
concerned american
2d ago

These politicians need to stop feeding their ego and start thinking about what’s best for Americans. Lord please guide these lost souls. In Jesus name I pray amen.

Reply(1)
6
user1367532577
2d ago

I’m glad that states are hopefully going to be more capable of making laws for their state that the federal government can’t change. The way the government works now was never originally intended. The best part about states making their own laws is that you can speak with your local representatives much easier than you can senators and congressmen working at the federal level in DC. Also, your vote counts much more at the state level than when it’s included with hundreds of millions at the federal level, and you can make real change at the federal level that is impossible to do at the federal level.

Reply
6
Related
News19 WLTX

SC House, Senate resurrect early voting bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina House and Senate Lawmakers have resurrected a bill that adds two weeks of no-excuse, in-person early voting and strengthens election security. The bill was a compromise between Democrats and Republicans that received unanimous support from both parties. It would open polling places for regular...
U.S. POLITICS
miamistandard.news

South Carolina Medical Marijuana Legalization Bill Suffers Another Procedural Defeat

An effort by a South Carolina senator to resurrect legislation to legalize medical marijuana was unsuccessful on Wednesday. Sen. Tom Davis’s (R) move to add the main provisions of his bill to legalize medical marijuana to largely unrelated legislation was ruled not germane by Senate leadership, a move that comes one week after the House killed Senate-passed legislation to allow patients to legally access cannabis.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

GOP incumbent bouts mark NC legislative primaries

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Four pairs of Republican incumbents face off Tuesday in the North Carolina General Assembly primaries, their confrontations the result of redistricting in rural areas that have lagged other parts of the state in population growth. But the most interesting legislative contest could involve Democrats and...
RALEIGH, NC
The Associated Press

Missouri House OKs hospital visitors on final day

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s GOP-led House spent its last day of the session Friday passing language protecting patient visitor access at hospitals and farm owners’ rights. House lawmakers had little left available to do after the Republican-led Senate on Thursday approved new congressional districts then...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WRDW-TV

S.C. legislative notes: Transgender sports bill goes to governor

COLUMBIA - The South Carolina Senate has agreed to come back in special session later this year to take up abortion bills to respond to the possibility the U.S. Supreme Court allows states to ban the procedure. Meanwhile, lawmakers sent to the governor a bill requiring student athletes in the...
COLUMBIA, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Conway Residents Show Up For U.S.7th Candidate Richardson

U.S. 7th Congressional Candidate Ken Richardson spoke tonight at the very venue where he sold peanuts by the bag on his bicycle as a small child. No stranger to hard work, Richardson is a living testimony to the character and the tenacity of U.S. 7th District residents. You can hear...
CONWAY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Corbin
The Associated Press

Agreement reached for Ohio vote on legal weed in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A group backing the legalization of marijuana for adult use in Ohio and Republican legislative leaders have reached a settlement calling for a possible statewide legalization vote next year. The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol sued the Republicans in Columbus earlier this month anticipating...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Alaska Senate passes tribal recognition bill

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Senate passed legislation Friday to formally recognize tribes in Alaska, which supporters said was an overdue step that would create opportunities for the state and tribes to work together. The measure passed 15-0 and will return to the House, which passed a similar...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Crime#Sc Senate#Columbia#Ap#The U S Supreme Court#Republicans#Democrats#The General Assembly#House
The Associated Press

Governor: Florida Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee to resign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee is resigning her post as the state’s top election official, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office said Thursday. In a resignation letter, Lee, a Republican, said she would step down Monday and thanked the governor, who appointed her in 2019. Her letter did not specify a reason for leaving but news outlets have reported that she is considering a run for Congress.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Center Square

South Carolina House amends, passes tax cut bill

(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s House of Representatives amended a tax cut bill and approved it on Tuesday, setting up a potential conference committee in the waning days of session. The two chambers could decide in conference how to cut the state's income tax rate. The full...
INCOME TAX
WLTX.com

Military retirees in South Carolina could soon save money on taxes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — All military retirement income could soon be exempt from South Carolina income taxes. At the State House, both the House and Senate have passed a bill to exempt military retirement income from state income taxes. The bill has bipartisan support to help attract veterans to South Carolina.
INCOME TAX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

890K+
Followers
436K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy