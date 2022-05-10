ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

Glendale residents already limited to watering lawns twice a week and officials say it’s helping

By Kimberly Cheng
 2 days ago

Late last month, the Metropolitan Water District declared a water shortage emergency, and ordered outdoor watering limits for millions of Southern Californians.

But in Glendale, residents have already been restricted to watering their lawns just twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, for no more than 10 minutes. The limits have been in place since February.

Michael De Ghetto, the chief assistant general manager of Water for Glendale Water and Power, says the water agency has seen an improvement.

“Things are looking good. It’s been over 316 million gallons of water that’s been saved by our customers,” De Ghetto said. “We have smart meters. We’re able to tell when folks are watering them the wrong days or watering too often.”

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 10, 2022.

