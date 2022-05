IDAHO FALLS — Authorities have identified the suspect connected to an armed carjacking that happened Tuesday evening. Idaho Falls Police officers and Bonneville County Sheriff deputies said the suspect is 43-year-old James Eldon Perry of Shelley. He has not been located and is believed to be in possession of an AR-15 rifle. He is considered armed and dangerous. If Perry is located, call 911 immediately and do not approach him.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO