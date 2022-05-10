Red Flag Warning issued May 10 at 3:41PM MDT until May 11 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Temps will get got Wednesday with highs in the mid and upper 90's. A few storms will fire up in the moist air to our east later Wednesday afternoon and evening. Temps briefly cool down Thursday and Friday behind a cold front.
El Paso, Texas- The mercury continues to rise this Friday the 13th. The good news is, that we are trading windy weather for hot temps. Relatively good news if you suffer from allergies. Afternoon highs will top off in the lower 90s for many areas across the Borderland. An abundance...
UPDATE: 10:12 AM -- El Paso fire officials say the fire a gas line caught fire after it was damaged. There was a tractor-trailer involved. The call came in at 9:26 a.m. EL PASO, Texas – A fire was reported near I-10 and Northern Pass Drive in West El Paso.
Good Morning! Temperatures will be slightly cooler behind a cold front. The afternoon high temperatures on Thursday will be run about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday. The region will be under sunny skies with west winds of around 10 to 15 mph.
EL PASO, Texas – Get ready for the heat. The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center expects temperatures for May, June and July to be above average in the Borderland. The seasonal precipitation outlook for the same period is expected to be below average. Our first triple-digit temperature for...
More people in northern New Mexico are being warned they might have to flee as the largest wildfire burning in the United States heads toward mountain resort towns. Fire officials said at a briefing Wednesday night that the fastest moving flames were heading further northeast, away from the area’s biggest population center in Taos. But evacuations continued to expand southeast of there and officials warned another windy day was forecast Thursday before weather conditions are expected to improve. In Southern California, a wildfire erupted Wednesday in the coastal community of Laguna Niguel and burned more than 20 homes, many of them multimillion-dollar mansions. No injuries were reported.
Temps will be a little cooler for Thursday and Friday but rapidly heating up for the weekend. Temps this weekend will get close to our first triples of the season. The winds should not be much of an issue Friday and the weekend.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department's Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating the discovery of a body downtown. Police were called out to El Paso Street and Father Rahm just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they discovered a body. Police...
UPDATE (05/13): El Paso police have identified the man whose body was found Thursday. Police say the man was 67-year-old Salvador Jaime Gonzalez of Central El Paso. Police say Gonzalez's body was taken to the Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy. Investigators say there is no indication of foul play, but the investigation continues.
EL PASO, Texas -- The deadline to appeal your home's property tax appraisal is in just three days. The May 16 deadline approaches for many homeowners who saw their property values rise. You can appeal at the El Paso Central Appraisal District in person, but a protest can also be...
EL PASO, Texas -- Police officials say 29-year-old Anthony Leonard Moore was arrested after a video depicted Moore picking up a 3-year-old Chihuahua by the collar and striking her on the side of her body as she yelped in pain. The incident happened on the 100 block of S. Resler.
EL PASO, Texas- Project Bravo looks to help El Pasoans in great need with the weatherization of their homes. The charitable organization will add weatherstrips to doors and windows plus repairs to AC units. Andrea Cortez, Project Bravo's Outreach Coordinator told ABC-7, “The purpose of the program is to make...
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy died in a crash Wednesday after his vehicle clipped the back of a semitrailer parked on the shoulder of a Houston-area highway. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Robert Adam Howard, a 27-year-old Harris County sheriff’s deputy, was getting ready to begin an operation when he hit the semitrailer. Gonzalez says, “Our hearts are broken.” A second Harris County sheriff’s office deputy who was riding a motorcycle was injured while escorting Howard to the hospital, but Gonzalez said that deputy was expected to be OK.
LAFAYETTE, Louisiana (AP) — A federal judge in Louisiana is considering whether the Biden administration can end pandemic-related restrictions on migrants seeking asylum. After a hearing Friday, U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays did not say when he will rule, but said it will be soon. The restrictions are set to expire May 23. Summerays has previously given signs that he’ll rule in favor of Louisiana, Arizona and 19 other states that have sued to preserve Title 42 authority. The policy denies migrants a chance to request asylum under U.S. law and international treaty on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. Texas has filed a challenge of its own.
EL PASO, Texas-- GreenPal offers its clients an easy way to find different services for their lawns in a more effective and reliable manner. "GreenPal has been described as 'Uber' for lawn care," said the company's founder, Gene Caballero, "it's the easiest way for homeowners to find, schedule, and pay the lawn guy."
MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A rescued juvenile bottlenose dolphin flown from Texas to a Florida Keys research center seven weeks ago has been moved to the facility’s primary dolphin lagoon. Thursday’s transfer marks the male marine mammal’s final integration into a “forever family” of other permanent dolphin residents. Ranger convalesced in a medical quarantine pool specially designed to increase his eating and weight, while strengthening both his immune system and his bond with human caregivers. He was rescued a year ago after being discovered stranded in waters around Goose Island State Park in Texas. When found, he suffered from an underlying respiratory infection and dehydration following his mother’s death.
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- A disturbing video shows a man's rampage at a Chucky's convenience store in Dona Ana County. The man walks into the store, assaults the clerk, and then vandalizes the store. The video later shows the man outside approaching a car. He opens the door, reaches in, grabs a dog and throws it to the asphalt. That moment happens at the 3:28 mark in the video attached to this story.
DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines says it will spend more than $2 billion on changes to make flying on its planes more comfortable. The airline said Wednesday that it will add faster internet service, put power outlets at every seat and install larger overhead bins for carry-on bags. The changes won’t happen right away — several will be phased in on new planes that start arriving next year. Southwest said that this summer it will let passengers buy earlier boarding slots on their mobile devices without going to the gate agent. Bigger rivals are already doing some of the things that Southwest is announcing.
EL PASO, Texas - Eight teams from the El Paso area will be looking to punch their ticket to the next round of the state high school baseball playoffs. While in softball, only one team from El Paso, the Americas Trail Blazers, remain in the playoffs. The scores below are...
