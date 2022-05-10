Ohio University Zanesville Turns 75

John Dean “Deano” Clawson, 72, of Zanesville, passed from this life on May 11, 2022 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. He was born August 10, 1949 in Zanesville, a son of the late John and Faye Bush Clawson. Dean retired from Burnham Corporation after 44 years of employment where he served as a Past Union Vice President, Union Steward and contract negotiation committee member. He enjoyed playing on the Burnham softball, bowling and golf teams. Dean was an avid Buckeye fan and everyone that knew him liked him. He enjoyed many (Miles with Smiles) trips and camping with special biker friends who became family. He was a past member of Finks Harley Davidson Y-City HOG Club and National HOG,, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 302, VFW Post 1058 and American Legion Post 29 all of Zanesville, Ohio. Dean also was a past board member of Zane Trace Credit Union.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO