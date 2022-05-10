Ohio University Zanesville Turns 75

Clara LaBrake Swick passed peacefully on May 11, 2022 at the age of 75. Clara was born to Douglas and Elizabeth (Collett) LaBrake July 19, 1946 in Brasher Falls, NY. She married her late husband Larry Swick, Sr. September 4, 1965. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter, Kandy Foster, a son-in-law, Christopher Myers; siblings, Lester LaBrake, Mary Miller, and Josie Ward. She is survived by her children, Carrie (Walt) Collins, Larry (Mary) Swick, and Peggy Myers; grandchildren, Jessica Foster, Katie (Dalton) Foster, Brittany (Brandon) Gosner, CJ (Kristen) Zipse, Cody (Caitlin) Zipse, Corey Zipse, Sierrah (Jesse) Swick, Tiela (Damien) Leblanc, Larry Swick, Kirstjen McDonald, Tyler McDonald, Haley Myers, Christopher Myers, Robert (Laurena) Collins, and Michel Collins; and twenty-five great-grandchildren; and siblings, Vern (Charlotte) LaBrake, Ora (Charlene) LaBrake, and Elaine Labarge.
