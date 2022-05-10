ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Ohio University Zanesville Turns 75

By Matthew Morris
WHIZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZANESVILLE, Ohio – Ohio University Zanesville has provided local residents with postsecondary education for several generations and is welcoming the public to its 75th anniversary celebration this Saturday, May 14. OUZ Director of Communications and External Relations Heather Sands-Davis hinted at what the celebration will have to offer....

whiznews.com

WHIZ

MCCF Announced Spring Grant Competition Winners

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Community Foundation Announced the winners of their Spring Grant Competition. The foundation will disburse $65,467 between 16 local organizations who applied for funding that supports their community programs. MCCF Chief Executive Officer Brian Wagner discussed the purpose of the grant and how it...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

John Dean Clawson

John Dean “Deano” Clawson, 72, of Zanesville, passed from this life on May 11, 2022 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. He was born August 10, 1949 in Zanesville, a son of the late John and Faye Bush Clawson. Dean retired from Burnham Corporation after 44 years of employment where he served as a Past Union Vice President, Union Steward and contract negotiation committee member. He enjoyed playing on the Burnham softball, bowling and golf teams. Dean was an avid Buckeye fan and everyone that knew him liked him. He enjoyed many (Miles with Smiles) trips and camping with special biker friends who became family. He was a past member of Finks Harley Davidson Y-City HOG Club and National HOG,, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 302, VFW Post 1058 and American Legion Post 29 all of Zanesville, Ohio. Dean also was a past board member of Zane Trace Credit Union.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Pickle festival coming to Ohio

Pickle lovers in Ohio can rejoice because a pickle festival is coming. The ‘Just Dill With It-Pickle Festival’ will happen in Miamisburg, Ohio at Austin Landing Vendors include: Aime’s Gourmet Pickles Brad to Go Chuy’s Dewey’s El Meson Rolling Indulgence 1776 Grill McNasty’s Mr. Boro’s Tavern JA & Sweetummm’s Sophia & Mak’s Caribbean Cuisine Lil’ […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Zanesville, OH
Education
City
Zanesville, OH
WHIZ

Sunday Event to Honor Veterans

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- There’s an opportunity this weekend for you to take part in an event that will honor local veterans. Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Unit will be in town on Sunday. The organization is a non-profit best known for placing wreaths on veteran’s headstones. The mobile...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Community Letter of Concern to the Danville Local Schools Board of Education

Community Letter of Concern to the Danville Local Schools Board of Education. In response to board President’s Letter to the Editor earlier this month which spoke of but minimized the current issues within the district. Jason Snively has proven himself to be an unfit Superintendent for the Danville School...
DANVILLE, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Bill to help homeless veterans in Ohio suddenly killed by lawmakers for ‘not being needed’

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A bill that would help provide funding to ensure every veteran […] The post Bill to help homeless veterans in Ohio suddenly killed by lawmakers for ‘not being needed’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Clara F. Swick

Clara LaBrake Swick passed peacefully on May 11, 2022 at the age of 75. Clara was born to Douglas and Elizabeth (Collett) LaBrake July 19, 1946 in Brasher Falls, NY. She married her late husband Larry Swick, Sr. September 4, 1965. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter, Kandy Foster, a son-in-law, Christopher Myers; siblings, Lester LaBrake, Mary Miller, and Josie Ward. She is survived by her children, Carrie (Walt) Collins, Larry (Mary) Swick, and Peggy Myers; grandchildren, Jessica Foster, Katie (Dalton) Foster, Brittany (Brandon) Gosner, CJ (Kristen) Zipse, Cody (Caitlin) Zipse, Corey Zipse, Sierrah (Jesse) Swick, Tiela (Damien) Leblanc, Larry Swick, Kirstjen McDonald, Tyler McDonald, Haley Myers, Christopher Myers, Robert (Laurena) Collins, and Michel Collins; and twenty-five great-grandchildren; and siblings, Vern (Charlotte) LaBrake, Ora (Charlene) LaBrake, and Elaine Labarge.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Carol L. Nolan

Carol Laverne Nolan, 78, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, peacefully in her sleep. She was born December 4, 1943, in Zanesville to the late Don and Mary Margaret Jaynes Welsh. She was a graduate of Zanesville High School and retired from JCPenney, where she worked in the credit catalog department. Carol was a member of Coburn United Methodist Church and Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed playing cards, walking, taking long car rides, Tim Horton’s cappuccinos and ice cream. Her family was her upmost joy.
ZANESVILLE, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Do You Believe In The Most Common Superstition In Ohio?

As Michael Scott once said, “I’m not superstitious, but I am a little stitious.”. Superstitions go hand in hand with human history. Whether it’s knocking on wood for good luck or believing that a broken mirror will give you bad luck, you’ve most likely heard of or participated in some superstition or ritual through the years.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Counties with highest COVID infection rates in Ohio

(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
OHIO STATE
Your Radio Place

Paving Projects on Muskingum Commissioners’ Agenda

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Commissioners voted Thursday to approve a contract for the paving of Canal and Basin Streets in Frazeysburg. Shelly Company from Thornville is being awarded the contract for $109,000. County Engineer Mark Eicher says the project is scheduled to be completed this year. The...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Harvey E. Seals

Harvey E. Seals, 74 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2022 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. Harvey was born in Zanesville on April 22, 1948. He is the son of the late Jim and Alice (Mayfield) Seals. Harvey retired as an over the road truck driver for many different companies.
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Meteorologist Bob Nunnally visits coworkers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Meteorologist Bob Nunnally stopped at NBC4 on Wednesday morning to visit coworkers after months of battling cancer. This was Bob’s first time back at the station after his cancer diagnosis in January. Wearing an NBC4 hat, Bob smiled and was in good spirits as anchors Brad Johansen and Matt Barnes unfurled a banner that read, “WE [heart] U BOB!” The banner also included messages of love and encouragement from fans at the recent COSI Science Festival.
CELEBRITIES

