IU senior Jordan Davis was this year’s student commencement speaker for the class of 2022’s graduation on May 7 at Memorial Stadium. Davis majored in Marketing and International Business and has a minor in Spanish. She has also filled a number of administrative and leadership roles in various organizations at IU, including work as an orientation leader, director of Health and Well-Being with IU Student Government, and vice president of outreach with Kelley Student Government.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO