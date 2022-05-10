Lake-Sumter State College offering new program to address Central Florida’s shortage of nurses

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A new and unique program at Lake-Sumter State College is working to address a critical shortage of nurses across the country.

They’re partnering with AdventHealth to offer a first-of-its kind opportunity to fill more nursing jobs more quickly.

“We need more nurses alongside us,” AdventHealth registered nurse Amy Elwood said. “The needs in our community are critical.”

Instead of the training that’s usually done with an entire class, this new program offers one-on-one training, bringing the textbook to life.

“It feels like I got more because I was able to have that “one on one” and got to see things and do things with the nurse and for the nurse with her supervision.,” nursing student Patrice Martin said. “It allowed me to be more completely hands-on, instead of just having to watch the nurse.”

By building that critical comfort level in one of the most demanding professions, the mentors are hoping to eventually make their students colleagues.

“It’s something I wish I could have had,” Elwood said. “That’s why I’m really excited to be able to give that to new nurses.”

AdventHealth officials say they plan to use the program as a recruiting tool to hire as many graduates as possible.

