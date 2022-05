BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Drug overdoses in the United States by year are setting new records, and at a rapid pace. In 2021, more than 107,000 people died from an overdose, which is approximately one person every five minutes. Around 71,000 of those deaths come from the use of fentanyl, an extremely dangerous synthetic opioid found laced in various drugs. In the video above, a Jefferson County man and former heroin addict, Brent Bonham, talks with WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph about the epidemic's impact right here in central Alabama.

