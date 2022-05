LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Washburn Rural product Olivia Bruno is having just as big an impact in college as she did in high school. Bruno has been named to the All-Big 12 freshman team and All-Big 12 second team. She started in 47 of the 48 games she played with the Jayhawks, and is second on […]

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO