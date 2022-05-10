Rape suspect ordered held as judge considers dangerousness

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Worcester man will remain behind bars as a judge reviews the case to determine whether he should be considered a risk to the community.

A dangerousness hearing was held Tuesday for Scot Trudeau, who was recently charged in connection with a 2010 rape in New Bedford .

Judge Gregory White took the matter under advisement and ordered Trudeau held without bail, pending his eventual ruling.

Trudeau, 47, was indicted last week on charges of aggravated rape and assault and battery after DNA collected in the rape kit was tested. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment.

In March 2010, a 23-year-old woman was walking on Coffin Avenue when she was attacked by two men who hit her and dragged her to a secluded area, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. One of the men held her down while the other — alleged to be Trudeau — raped her.

The DA’s office said the rape kit was among more than 1,100 in the county that were collected but never fully tested by the state lab. Through a federal grant, the agency has set out to process all of those untested kits.

Trudeau’s indictment was the first since the initiative was launched, according to the DA’s office.

The rape kit was tested in February and a DNA profile was recovered, which resulted in a CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) hit on Trudeau, who had submitted a DNA sample after his 2015 conviction for child sexual exploitation.

Trudeau’s lawyer argued Tuesday that his client shouldn’t need to be held since he’s already on probation from that conviction.

“Any concerns that the defendant might be a sexual predator, I think should be somewhat relieved by the fact that he’s currently on federal probation,” attorney Brian Fahy said. “I can’t think of a more secure form of supervision for someone to be released from prison on.”

The state contested that Trudeau’s criminal history proves otherwise, noting how he was charged with indecent assault and battery on a woman in 2009 and would’ve been on probation for that when the alleged 2010 rape occurred.

“I don’t think it matters,” Bristol County DA Thomas Quinn III told 12 News outside court. “Many people violate the terms of their probation.”

“You heard the case that there was with this particular individual some prior instances of similar behavior, so that’s really what the focus is,” he continued. “He committed these allegedly very serious crimes, and subsequent conviction of a prior incident, we feel that he should be held prior to trial.”

The DA’s office said the statute of limitations on the 2010 New Bedford case would have expired in March 2025.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.