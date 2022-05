DULUTH, Minn. Last year saw the highest number of traffic deaths in Minnesota since 2007. One program is taking a deeper dive into the data to figure out why. More than 70 groups and people part of Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths gathered in Duluth Wednesday for the northeast region’s 12th annual workshop. The event featured speakers with knowledge on the issues they see as possible causes for traffic deaths, booths related to the issue, and discussions on how to chance the traffic safety culture to combat the rise.

