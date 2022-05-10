ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Versailles, KY

Emma Gene Jaggers

 2 days ago

Emma Gene Jaggers, age 81 of Versailles, died Sunday(05/08) at her residence. She is survived...

Kathleen “Katie” Cummings Logan

Kathleen “Katie” Cummings Logan, of Louisville, died Sunday(05/08) at Providence Care Center in New Albany, IN. She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Whitt; Three sons, Gerald Miller, Leon Woosley and Jim Sermon, Two sisters, Dortha Bratcher and Pat Matthes, nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday(05/13), from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Saturday(05/14) from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations & Funerals-Southwest Chapel, 10304 Dixie Highway in Louisville. A private interment will take place at a later date at the Yeaman Cemetery in Grayson County. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Yeaman Cemetery Fund in care of Sacramento Deposit Bank, Caneyville, KY 42721, in Kathleen’s memory.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Gilbert E. Frank

Gilbert E. Frank, age 84 of Harned, died May 11, 2022 at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his wife Beverly Frank of Harned; a son, Eddie Frank of Garfield; a daughter, Christy Tucker of Hardinsburg; three sisters, Anna Louise Haynes of Leitchfield, Nancy Mingus and Linda Lucas both of Garfield; 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sunday(05/15) from 4-8 PM and Monday(05/16) after 8:30 AM at the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home with funeral services at 11:00am Monday(05/16). Burial will be in the Locust Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Locust Hill Cemetery.
HARNED, KY
Breckinridge County Grand Jury

5/11/2022—The Breckinridge County Grand Jury met Monday, May 9, and returned eleven indictments. Catherine J.Karlin, 26, Memphis, Indiana, was indicted for 1st degree possession of a controlled substance(meth), 1st offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; and failure of owner to maintain required insurance, 1st offense. Kevin A....
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
Beshear: Two Cabinet Members Stepping Down

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Governor Andy Beshear says Executive Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown and Interim Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Larry Hayes will retire from state government. John Hicks will take over the role of executive cabinet secretary while continuing to serve as state budget director. Beshear has named Jeff Noel as the new Economic Development Cabinet secretary.
FRANKFORT, KY
Fire Investigation

In a social media post from the Irvington Fire Department, following an investigation, officials have identified a vehicle and driver they were seeking, associated with a field fire on Mt. Marino Road Monday(05/09) afternoon. They do not believe that fire was intentionally set. The department is investigating a string of, what are believed to be, arson related fires over the past several months. The department does not believe the subject identified following Monday’s blaze is responsible for the other fires. If you notice any suspicious activity or vehicles in the vicinity of a fire, please contact local law enforcement or call 911.
IRVINGTON, KY
State Officials Say Volunteers Sought For Foster Care Review Boards

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say volunteers are being sought in 45 counties to review cases of Kentucky children in foster care. A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says Citizen Foster Care Review Boards assess cases and make recommendations to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and to state courts on each child’s behalf. Officials say the goal is to ensure that children receive necessary services while in care and that they are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible. Volunteers get training and generally spend one day a month reviewing cases.
KENTUCKY STATE
New Voting Locations To Greet Primary Voters On Tuesday

HARDINSBURG (05/13/12) – A change from the last election in 2022 are new voting center locations across Breckinridge County. Voters on Tuesday will cast ballots at the Breckinridge County Fairgrounds, Stephensport Fire House, St. Rose Catholic Church in Cloverport, Holy Guardian Angels Parish Hall in Irvington, the former Spencer’s Orchard Building at Hensley, McDaniels Community Building, Hudson Community Church and the Corinth Baptist Church in McQuady. Polls will be open Tuesday from 6am to 6pm. (104.3, the River will have results Tuesday evening.)
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
Democrat Party Files Ethics Complaint Against Cameron As Coleman Announces AG Run

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron has been hit with a formal complaint alleging he violated ethics laws by investigating the Democratic governor he now wants to unseat. The complaint comes a day after Cameron launched his 2023 campaign for Kentucky governor. The complaint was filed Thursday by the Kentucky Democratic Party. It requests an investigation by the state Executive Branch Ethics Commission. The complaint cites past commission opinions barring an attorney general from investigating a governor and then challenging that governor in an election. Cameron campaign strategist Brandon Moody responded that it’s a sign that Beshear is already acting desperate.
KENTUCKY STATE
State To Use Federal Funds For Mobile Unemployment Insurance Office

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say Kentucky will use federal funding to establish a mobile unemployment insurance office to make the program more accessible. A statement from the Kentucky Labor Cabinet says the agency will have the ability to send the mobile office to underserved communities where it can help residents with several actions including filing for benefits, requesting payments and participating in eligibility reviews. The statement says unemployment insurance specialists in the mobile office will be able to work one-on-one with people to see if they are eligible for benefits. Officials also plan to use some of the funding to improve communication with unemployment insurance claimants.
KENTUCKY STATE

