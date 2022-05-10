ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump inquired if China could make hurricanes to harm US, ex-officials say

By Martin Pengelly in New York
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zS242_0fZXW0kJ00
Trump at a briefing on Hurricane Dorian in the Oval Office in September 2019. Photograph: Michael Reynolds/EPA

As president, Donald Trump repeatedly asked aides if China could be manufacturing hurricanes and sending them to damage the United States, three unnamed former senior officials told Rolling Stone on Tuesday.

Related: Trump tells court he lost phones linked to alleged fraud by his company

Trump also reportedly wanted to know if using such a “hurricane gun” would constitute an act of war, and if so, whether the US could retaliate militarily.

China is a major nuclear power.

“It was almost too stupid for words,” one source told the magazine, which said the speaker was “intimately familiar with the then sitting president’s inquiry”.

“I did not get the sense he was joking at all,” the source added.

The news comes on the tail of former defense secretary Mark Esper’s claim, in a new book, that Trump wanted to hit “drug labs” in Mexico with missiles and then deny responsibility, and other hair-raising accounts of near foreign policy disaster.

Rolling Stone quoted a second former official as saying: “I was present [once] when he asked if China ‘made’ hurricanes to send to us. [Trump] wanted to know if the technology existed. One guy in the room responded, ‘Not to the best of my knowledge, sir.’

“I kept it together until I got back to my office … I do not know where the [then-]president would have heard about that … He was asking about it around the time, maybe a little before, he asked people about nuking hurricanes.”

In August 2019 , the website Axios reported that in a briefing on hurricanes, Trump told top officials: “I got it. I got it. Why don’t we nuke them?”

Trump was reportedly told that aides would “look into” the notion of destroying large storms with nuclear weapons, which in 2016 National Geographic called “a really bad idea” with “a surprising history”.

Trump called the Axios story “ridiculous”. But his interest in hurricanes reared its head again the following week, in what would come to be known as “Sharpiegate”.

At an Oval Office briefing on Hurricane Dorian, Trump held up a National Hurricane Center map that appeared to have been altered with a Sharpie pen, to show the storm hitting Alabama – a baseless claim previously made by Trump.

Related: A Sacred Oath review: Mark Esper on Trump, missiles for Mexico and more

Trump did not comment to Rolling Stone about its “hurricane gun” story.

Stephanie Grisham, his press secretary at the time of Sharpiegate and his reported remark about “nuking” hurricanes, told the magazine she did not hear conversation about China making hurricanes, but it would not have surprised her if she had.

“Stuff like that was not unusual for him,” Grisham said. “He would blurt out crazy things all the time, and tell aides to look into it or do something about it.”

“His staff would say they’d look into, knowing that more often than not, he’d forget about it quickly – much like a toddler.”

Comments / 1737

Darrell Smith
2d ago

And to think people actually hang on his every word and thought well thoughtless.... I'm not sure who's more dangerous.. the orange oompa loompa or the small minded cult followers that think the world order is God then Trump... ??

Reply(191)
711
AP_000691.234c81296db844a791d19b9094304182.2229
2d ago

He is a moron…he is insane…he is a criminal and a narcissist. If there was a god, he would be struck by lightning during his next golf outing

Reply(68)
442
Truth Hurts GQPs
2d ago

Revolutionary Army seized Airports..... Covfefe, Hamberder, Hustory,  Yo-see-might(Yosemite)... The moon is part of Mars.. Check your 409k (It's401k Trump).. Belgium is "a beautiful city."...Paris is in Germany....He has just sent 59 missiles headed to Iraq. (very unforgivable, it was to Syria)... Trump said he had recently spoken to North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong-un. Turns out that it was actually the South Korean president, Moon Jae-in...Thought it was a great idea to sell steaks in an electronic store..Bragged on national television about being able to count backwards from 100, and identify an elephant on a cognitive test...Insists that we need an ID to buy groceries...The virus will go away with herd mentality. .Promote Goya Products in the oval office. Suggested injecting bleach to cure the Coronavirus..Not Knowing India and China shares borders....  U.S. is building a border wall in Colorado..Putin's Invasion in Ukraine is Genius...continued.....⬇️

Reply(91)
349
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
SheKnows

Tiffany Trump's November Wedding Location Is Sure to Make Dad Donald Trump Happy

Click here to read the full article. New details have finally been released about Tiffany Trump’s wedding, which is definitely on for this year. As the former president’s youngest daughter, she selected a location that Donald Trump would approve of: Mar-a-Lago. The young lawyer is marrying Michael Boulos on Nov. 12 after getting engaged at the White House on her father’s final day in office on January 19, 2021. The details are exactly what you would expect out of a Trump wedding — lots of opulence on display. Page Six is reporting that 500 guests have already received their save-the-date invitations...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Grisham
Person
Mark Esper
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Dorian#The Oval Office
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
Fox News

'Lie of the Year' winner Obama flamed for 'disinformation' speech: ‘Quite the expert’

Former President Barack Obama angered conservatives with his speech against the dangers of "disinformation" at Stanford University on Thursday. The 44th president, who recently announced that his Obama Foundation would be "working to empower and equip emerging leaders to tackle issues like the spread of disinformation," spoke on the subject at the prestigious university, blasting social and traditional media for spreading fake news.
POTUS
The US Sun

Putin would need to send in 600,000 troops and may be forced to launch nuke to defeat Ukraine, warns ex-NATO commander

VLADIMIR Putin could escalate the war in Ukraine by sending in 600,000 troops and may decide to launch a tactical nuclear strike, a former NATO commander has warned. Sir James Everard, who served as NATO's Deputy Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, said the only way out for Putin now was to "significantly escalate" his forces in Ukraine or send in the nukes.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
China
The Independent

Vladimir Putin sparks more health rumours as coughing president covers up with blanket

Vladimir Putin has sparked yet further rumours of his ill-health after being pictured coughing and huddled under a blanket at Russia’s Victory Day parade.The Russian president had the thick green cover draped over his legs as he sat among Second World War veterans and senior dignitaries to watch a military procession in Moscow’s Red Sqaure to celebrate the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany’s.Putin, wearing a black bomber jacket, was also spotted coughing and was the only person among his group who needed additional coverings to combat the relatively mild 9C weather in the nation’s capital at the time.Another...
HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

272K+
Followers
70K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy