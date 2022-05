For parents, there is nothing more terrifying than the thought of not having enough food for your baby. No wonder formula shortages have led moms and dads to panic across the country. In order to prevent people from stockpiling formula and clearing the shelves, some stores have even instilled a limit on how much formula shoppers can buy at once. Target, Walgreens and CVS are among the major chains to do just that.

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO