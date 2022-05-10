ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Middle School Students Put STEM Skills to Test at Penn State Behrend

erienewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 200 local middle school students got the chance to put their skills to the test while competing at Penn State Behrend on Tuesday. The school hosted its annual math options...

www.erienewsnow.com

explore venango

Local Girl Awarded for Animation Project

CLARION, Pa. – Riverview IU6 hosted a virtual regional Media and Design Competition, formerly known as the Computer Fair, this month. The annual competition highlights digital media and design integration within the classroom, and recognizes student achievement. Students are able to unleash their creativity, convey information dynamically, apply state...
CLARION, PA
Daily Voice

PA School Tried Hiding Student's Gender Transition: Report

A Pennsylvania school tried hiding a student's preferred pronouns from their parents, FoxNews reports. In emails obtained by the outlet from Charles F. Patton Middle School staff, one counselor notes that the student identifies as non-binary and prefers to be addressed using they/them pronouns. "If you are emailing home, it...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Millcreek School Board responds to citizen petition

The attorney for the Millcreek School Board is asking the court to throw out a taxpayer’s petition looking to remove school board members, saying that the request lacks any legal or factual support. The request for removal comes from taxpayer Troy Prozan and is based on a claim that forcing students to wear masks violated […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Edinboro Market connecting community with farmers

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With the COVID-19 pandemic seemingly in check and restrictions essentially removed throughout nearly every corner of the county, Edinboro Market has brought back its classes. The market, on the 100 block of Erie Street in Edinboro, features products that are made within a 150-mile radius of the store. That may seem distant, but […]
EDINBORO, PA
erienewsnow.com

Utility Issues Force Wattsburg Area School District to Close Schools

Schools in the Wattsburg Area School District are set to reopen on Friday, after utility issues forced the district to close for the day. On Wednesday afternoon, Wattsburg Area School District Superintendent Ken Berlin says the power went out after Seneca High School and Wattsburg Area Middle School students were dismissed.
WATTSBURG, PA
erienewsnow.com

Faculty furious over failure to disclose no confidence votes

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The University of Maine System chancellor who didn’t think a no-confidence vote was important enough to share with a search committee is now the subject of his own no-confidence vote. The faculty senate at the University of Maine at Augusta issued no-confidence votes in...
AUGUSTA, ME
YourErie

Impact Corry hosts free outdoor workshops for the community

A local nonprofit is holding its second of four free workshops this weekend, exploring the various nature trails in Corry. Fontaine Glenn was live in the newsroom with more on this weekend’s workshop. This Saturday, people are invited to attend a free trail workshop that will teach them all about taking care of the nature […]
CORRY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Students Get Royal Treatment at Wildcat Mansion

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – For so many high schoolers, senior prom is a night to remember, and promenade is a chance to capture those keepsake moments. When inclement weather forced the cancellation of Oil City High School’s promenade outside The Moose Lodge last Friday evening, prom-goers were left scrambling.
OIL CITY, PA
eriereader.com

Public Schools on Trial

According to Penn State's Matthew Gardner Kelly, Pennsylvania has fallen short by this amount in its school funding. In an alarming report authored as part of an ongoing lawsuit against the state, the assistant professor of education found other revelations as well. The funding gap between students in poor districts and those in wealthy ones amounts to $4,800 per pupil. And that revenue gap has grown by about $1,000 per student since the 2008-09 school year. Basic funding for education was $470 million lower in real dollars in 2018 than it was a decade prior in Pennsylvania. In total, more than 80 percent of our 500 districts were found to be underfunded. Kelly's report was filed last fall in connection to *William Penn School District, et al. v. Pennsylvania Dept. of Education, et al., a lawsuit brought forth by two public interest, non-profit legal organizations (the Public Interest Law Center and the Education Law Center), on behalf of six school districts, the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools (PARSS), the NAACP Pennsylvania State Conference, and several concerned parents. Witness testimonies for the case concluded in March, with oral arguments scheduled to begin on July 26.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie School Board passes preliminary budget with hefty tax increase

Erie school taxes are going up and the superintendent said that they’ll keep going up if the district doesn’t get more money from the commonwealth. On Wednesday night, the Erie School Board passed the preliminary budget. The budget has a hefty tax increase of 4.45%. The Erie School District passed the preliminary budget that includes […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

WarrenVAX to Host Vaccine Clinics in Tidioute, Sheffield and Youngsville

The WarrenVAX team is teaming up to host several vaccine clinics throughout the county, according to an announcement this week. It is working with Gaughn’s Drug store, the Area Agency on Aging and the Pennsylvania Department of Health to increase access to vaccinations, both for first-time recipients of the vaccine and anyone who needs boosters.
YOUNGSVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Postal Carriers Look to 'Stamp Out Hunger' Saturday

Stamp Out Hunger, a big effort to fight hunger across America, is coming to your mailbox Saturday. Northwest Pennsylvania letter carriers will gather bags of non-perishable food items like canned foods, pasta, rice and cereal when they bring your mail. The Postal Service is working with Second Harvest Food Bank...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

St. Marys hosting ‘Clean Up Day’ this weekend

ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A city clean-up is set for Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14 for those in St. Marys. Hosted by the City of Public Works, roll-offs will be made available to St. Mary residents at Kalumont Park’s lower parking lot. Running from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and […]
SAINT MARYS, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie School Board Meets Wednesday to Consider Proposed 4.45% Tax Hike

When school board members for Erie's Public Schools meet on Wednesday they'll be considering a budget that calls for a significant school tax increase for city property owners. Superintendent Brian Polito said the proposed tax hike is not just to fund next year's budget, but to sustain funding for student...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Local expert gives tips for parents struggling to find baby formula

Parents are growing increasingly stressed by the formula shortage. The bare shelves, purchase limits, and higher prices have parents, and congress, demanding answers. The shutdown of a massive Abbott-owned plant following safety concerns is compounding the problem. Dr. Becky Dawson says parents should try in the meantime to avoid unsafe...
HEALTH
fox8tv.com

Clearfield County Youtube Arrest

Police are crediting a local Youtuber with helping in the arrest of a Clearfield County man accused of soliciting sex from people he believed to be minors. The confrontation was caught on camera by self described Predator Catchers and is now being used as evidence in the case. Douglas Braff...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

