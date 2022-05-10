Middle School Students Put STEM Skills to Test at Penn State Behrend

According to Penn State's Matthew Gardner Kelly, Pennsylvania has fallen short by this amount in its school funding. In an alarming report authored as part of an ongoing lawsuit against the state, the assistant professor of education found other revelations as well. The funding gap between students in poor districts and those in wealthy ones amounts to $4,800 per pupil. And that revenue gap has grown by about $1,000 per student since the 2008-09 school year. Basic funding for education was $470 million lower in real dollars in 2018 than it was a decade prior in Pennsylvania. In total, more than 80 percent of our 500 districts were found to be underfunded. Kelly's report was filed last fall in connection to *William Penn School District, et al. v. Pennsylvania Dept. of Education, et al., a lawsuit brought forth by two public interest, non-profit legal organizations (the Public Interest Law Center and the Education Law Center), on behalf of six school districts, the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools (PARSS), the NAACP Pennsylvania State Conference, and several concerned parents. Witness testimonies for the case concluded in March, with oral arguments scheduled to begin on July 26.

