Portsmouth casino celebrates construction milestone with ceremony

By Web Staff
 2 days ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The new casino coming to Portsmouth is making progress for a scheduled open of early 2023.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth announced the completion Tuesday of the steel framing for the new gaming and entertainment complex on Victory Boulevard.

On Tuesday a Topping-Off Ceremony was held.

During the ceremony, a Rivers-yellow steel beam was signed by the Ballard-Yates construction teams, Rivers Casino Portsmouth leadership, and local officials. The beam marks a significant construction milestone for the property since its groundbreaking in December 2021.

“We began moving dirt and setting the stage less than a year ago, and we are making great progress,” said Justin Ballard, S.B. Ballard Construction Company. “Despite supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic, we are still on track to complete this project early 2023.”

Remarks were made at the ceremony from Senator L. Louise Lucas; Mayor Shannon Glover (Portsmouth); Roy Corby, General Manager, Rivers Casino Portsmouth; and Justin Ballard, S.B. Ballard Construction Company (Ballard-Yates).

After the beam was bolted into place, Rush Street Gaming, the developer and operator of Rivers Casino Portsmouth, hosted an appreciation lunch for the entire construction crew.

“Ballard-Yates shares our commitment to high-quality construction and timely delivery of Portsmouth’s state-of-the-art casino, and we thank the entire construction team for their continued hard work and partnership as we make steady progress toward opening,” said Roy Corby, General Manager, Rivers Casino Portsmouth.

This is a $300 million-plus project. It will feature a casino, BetRivers Sportsbook, premier restaurants, a live entertainment lounge, hotel, and event center; and will bring 1,300 new permanent jobs and approximately 1,400 construction jobs to the area.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth released new interior renderings last May . They recently announced a series of five job fairs, one per month over the next five months, beginning May 12 at Tidewater Community College’s Portsmouth Campus.

The first job fair will focus on table games and dealer school training.

For information about all the upcoming job fairs, click here.

