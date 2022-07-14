ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Get a Hulu Free Trial for 30 Days of On-Demand Movies and Shows

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06K5Np_0fZXVXVa00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I3nzv_0fZXVXVa00

Hulu’s free trial lets try out the service’s most popular package before deciding if you want to commit to a monthly or annual subscription. Hulu is known for providing an extensive library of high-quality content, making it a great choice for fans of all movie genres and original series. It also has a substantial live TV plan for people who want to watch live sports , news, talk shows, and more without signing up for cable. But keep in mind, the live TV option doesn’t have a free trial.

The Hulu free trial require no long-term commitment and is easy to cancel, making it a perfect way to try before you buy.

Plan Price Per Month Free Trial
Basic Hulu $6.99 Yes
Hulu (No Ads) $12.99 No
Hulu + Live TV $69.99 No
Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $75.99 No
Get Hulu Free Trial

How to sign up for the Hulu free trial

To sign up for the Hulu free trial, first decide which package you would like to test out. Free trials are available for basic Hulu (which gives access to the on-demand library with ads) and Hulu No Ads (which gives access to the on-demand library without ads).

Once you have made your decision, visit the Hulu website and click on ‘Start Your Free Trial.’ You will then be asked to select your preferred plan, enter your information, and enter your payment method. After that, sit back, relax, and enjoy your free 30 days of Hulu’s extensive library full of exclusive series, hit movies, and so much more.

What can I watch with my Hulu free trial?

The Hulu free trial gives access to more than 1,000 TV shows and 2,000 movies in the on-demand library, including access to watch Hulu original programs. Some of Hulu’s most popular shows are The Handmaid’s Tale, Little Fires Everywhere, Palm Springs, and Solar Opposites. There are also classic shows like The Mindy Project, Drake and Josh, and America’s Next Top Model.

Some Disney-owned content is available in the Hulu library, but none of the free trials for the streaming service include access to Disney Plus or ESPN Plus .

How does Hulu’s free trial compare to others?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hmlvg_0fZXVXVa00
Hulu

Hulu is one of the most popular streaming services that offers a free trial. Services including Netflix, Disney Plus, and HBO Max don’t offer free trials at all. Instead, customers must pay immediately upon signing up and cancel the subscription if they aren’t satisfied.

Amazon Prime is a streaming service that offers a similar free trial as Hulu, giving potential customers a 30-day free trial, including access to its on-demand library. Options like FuboTV and YouTubeTV also give 7- and 14-day free trials, respectively, with plenty of live TV channels but limited on-demand libraries.

Get Hulu Free Trial

How to subscribe to Hulu once my free trial expires

After your Hulu free trial ends, if you don’t cancel your subscription, you’ll be charged monthly for whichever Hulu plan you were testing. If you want to upgrade, downgrade, or cancel your plan, you can do so by going to your account page on the Hulu website. There are multiple Hulu plans that offer access to different TV and on-demand packages and give you the chance to choose whether or not you want to see commercials while watching on-demand content.

Is the Hulu free trial worth it?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PY73k_0fZXVXVa00
Hulu

There are no real disadvantages to signing up for the Hulu free trial. Doing so means that for a limited time, you’ll have access to a huge range of movies and TV shows for free. Unfortunately you won’t be able to test out the live TV plan, but you can still get a strong sense of the service.

Due to the wide range of content available in Hulu’s on-demand library, it’s likely that you’ll find shows and movies to enjoy, especially if you’re a movie buff or enjoy binge-worthy dramas. There’s also content for kids, documentaries, comedy shows, and reality TV offerings.

If you don’t want to start a Hulu subscription after your free trial, canceling your account is easy. If you don’t cancel your account at the end of your free trial, it will automatically update to a paying subscription and your credit or debit card will be charged. Once updated, you can cancel your subscription at any time.

The simplicity of signing up for the Hulu free trial (and choosing to subscribe or not when it ends), along with the range of content provided by the service make it a great option for anyone who wants to test out the Hulu streaming service.

Get Hulu Free Trial

FAQs

How can I get a free trial of Hulu?

Sign up for a free trial on the Hulu website by selecting the Hulu package that you want to try. Then, provide your personal and payment details. Before the free trial has ended, you’ll need to cancel your account if you don’t want to continue your Hulu subscription.

How long is the Hulu free trial?

The Hulu free trial is 30 days for basic Hulu and Hulu No Ads, which gives access to the on-demand library only.

How do I cancel my Hulu free trial?

To cancel your Hulu trial, go to your Account page on the Hulu website. Select ‘Cancel’ under the ‘Your Account’ section, and follow the on-screen instructions. You will receive a confirmation email once the account is canceled, and your access to Hulu will end immediately.

How do I change my Hulu plan once I subscribe to one?

To change your plan as a subscriber, log in to your Account page on the Hulu website. In the ‘Your Subscription’ section select ‘Manage Plan’ and toggle the plan you want from ‘Off’ to ‘On.’ The plan you select will be highlighted in green. You can also select ‘Review Changes’ to confirm your choice.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Roku Offers 8 Local Cable Stations for Free for First Time Ever

Roku is now offering eight local cable stations for free, for the first time ever. Deadline reports that the streaming company has partnered with NBCUniversal to offer free local NBC stations on the Roku Channel, its streaming content service. The outlet states that this is the first time The Roku Channel is offering local stations to its customers, which are said to be around 80 million people.
BUSINESS
SPY

This Prime Video Hack Lets You Access Paramount+, Showtime and More Video Channels for $0.99

Click here to read the full article. Streaming deals don’t come around as often as we’d like, but Amazon’s Prime Video has a killer lineup of discounts on some of their most popular channels for Prime Day. Prime Video Channels like Starz, Discovery+, Paramount+, Showtime and more typically cost somewhere between $7.99–$10.99 per month, but now you can subscribe to each of them for just $0.99 per month, for up to two months, as an introductory offer. Don’t tell Amazon, but that’s more than enough time to binge-watch all the series you want to watch. The channels will be added directly to your...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Is ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Streaming On HBO Max or Netflix?

After selling nearly 12 million copies since its publication in 2018, the movie adaption of Where the Crawdads Sing is coming to theaters this weekend. Based on the mystery novel of the same name by Delia Owens, Where the Crawdads Sing follows two timelines. The first tells the story of a girl named Kya growing up in North Carolina in the 1950s, and the second follows the investigation of the murder of a local celebrity in that same North Carolina town. The two timelines slowly start to come together, but the resolution to this mystery may surprise you.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#Espn#Hulu With Live Tv#Hulu Live Tv#No Get Hulu Free Trial#Hulu No Ads
GamesRadar

7 new Netflix, Amazon, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend means another batch of brand new streaming recommendations. This week, The Boys season 3 comes to an end in an explosive finale, while new crime drama miniseries Black Bird, starring Taron Egerton and Ray Liotta, premieres on Apple TV Plus. US viewers can catch up on Killing Eve season 4, too, with the final installment of the show arriving on Hulu.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Netflix has a new number one show – but don't expect it to stay there

After four weeks of reigning supreme in the Netflix TV charts, Stranger Things has finally be dethroned by another of the streamer's big hitters. The hugely successful Netflix show, whose fourth season was initially released on May 27, has spent the past month dominating the streaming giant's in-house TV charts. And, given its popularity, Stranger Things' domination of Netflix Top 10 TV show list (opens in new tab) won't have come as a shock to anyone.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Android Central

Roku vs. Amazon Fire TV Stick: Which should you buy?

There are more streaming devices available today than ever before, and while there are some over-lapping features about many of them, the bulk of the conversation comes down to Roku vs Amazon. These two companies have streaming devices for every budget, and while one offers just a slight edge over the other, both are fantastic for everyone.
ELECTRONICS
StyleCaster

Amazon Prime Video Free Trial: Here’s the One Reason It’s Better Than Any Other Streaming Trial

Click here to read the full article. If you love shows like The Boys, The Terminal List and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, you may want to know about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial and the service’s current deals for Starz, Showtime, AMC, Paramount Plus and more than a dozen other networks and streaming platforms. Amazon Prime Video Free Trial $0 Buy Now Amazon Prime Video is Amazon’s exclusive streaming service with more than 24,000 movies and over 2,100 shows, including original series like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Boys, Transparent and Hanna. The site is also the home to original movies like Manchester by...
TV SHOWS
Digital Trends

This 65-inch OLED TV is $1,100 off for Prime Day (18% claimed)

There may be no better time than right now to buy a new centerpiece for your home theater, as Prime Day TV deals have been as good as we were hoping. At the top of the list is this Sony A80J 65-inch OLED 4K smart TV, a great option if you’re looking to go big with your home theater. It’s also one of the best Prime Day deals available, as the regularly-priced $2,500 TV is just $1,400 at Amazon. That’s a savings of $1,100, and this is a Prime Day Lightning Deal. It’s only available until midnight tonight, or until it’s 100% claimed, and at the time of this writing it’s already at 18%, so click over to Amazon now to claim it while you can.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Amazon Prime Video Channels: See Prime Day Deals and All the TV Channels You Can Add

If you feel like you're not getting enough out of your current streaming service lineup, but aren't quite up to starting some new subscriptions, Prime Day next week could offer a nice middle ground. On Prime Day this year, several add-on channels for Prime Video, including Starz, Paramount Plus, AMC Plus, PBS Masterpiece, BET Plus and more will be on sale for $1 a month for up to two months.
SHOPPING
GamesRadar

Netflix unveils its 15 most-streamed shows of all time

Stranger Things season 4 has shaken up Netflix’s list of most-streamed shows. Following the release of Volume 2, viewers have headed into the Upside Down for more than 1.26 billion hours so far. This means the sci-fi series has become the second ever show on the streamer to top one billion hours viewed.
TV SERIES
StyleCaster

Starz Is on Sale For Just 99 Cents For Prime Day—Get the Deal Before It Ends in a Few Hours

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a part of the Outlander fandom, you may want to know how to watch Starz for free with one of Starz’s free trial offers. Outlander, a historical drama based on Diana Gabaldon’s books of the same name, premiered in August 2014 and has become one of Starz’s highest-rated series. But Outlander isn’t the only reason to watch Starz. Since the network launched more than 20 years ago, Starz has created dozens of original TV shows including P-Valley, The Girlfriend Experience, American Gods, Blacksails, Power and Vida. As of May 2021, more than...
TV SHOWS
hiphopnc.com

Culture: New Doc Series Based On Spotify’s RapCaviar Playlist Coming To Hulu

One of the culture’s most exclusive outlets is going from playlist to television. Hulu has ordered a new show based on RapCaviar. As per Deadline Hulu has ordered RapCaviar Presents from Spotify and The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television, to series. The documentary series is set to tackle some of today’s most provocative issues through stories of the Hip-Hop visionaries currently ruling the charts and influencing our culture. The series is an extension of Spotify’s flagship Hip-Hop playlist, RapCaviar, the leading destination for conversations and culture. The channel has featured over 13,500 artists to date and currently has over 14 million followers.
HIP HOP
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

67K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy