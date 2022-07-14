Get a Hulu Free Trial for 30 Days of On-Demand Movies and Shows

Hulu’s free trial lets try out the service’s most popular package before deciding if you want to commit to a monthly or annual subscription. Hulu is known for providing an extensive library of high-quality content, making it a great choice for fans of all movie genres and original series. It also has a substantial live TV plan for people who want to watch live sports , news, talk shows, and more without signing up for cable. But keep in mind, the live TV option doesn’t have a free trial.

The Hulu free trial require no long-term commitment and is easy to cancel, making it a perfect way to try before you buy.

How to sign up for the Hulu free trial

To sign up for the Hulu free trial, first decide which package you would like to test out. Free trials are available for basic Hulu (which gives access to the on-demand library with ads) and Hulu No Ads (which gives access to the on-demand library without ads).

Once you have made your decision, visit the Hulu website and click on ‘Start Your Free Trial.’ You will then be asked to select your preferred plan, enter your information, and enter your payment method. After that, sit back, relax, and enjoy your free 30 days of Hulu’s extensive library full of exclusive series, hit movies, and so much more.

What can I watch with my Hulu free trial?

The Hulu free trial gives access to more than 1,000 TV shows and 2,000 movies in the on-demand library, including access to watch Hulu original programs. Some of Hulu’s most popular shows are The Handmaid’s Tale, Little Fires Everywhere, Palm Springs, and Solar Opposites. There are also classic shows like The Mindy Project, Drake and Josh, and America’s Next Top Model.

Some Disney-owned content is available in the Hulu library, but none of the free trials for the streaming service include access to Disney Plus or ESPN Plus .

How does Hulu’s free trial compare to others?

Hulu

Hulu is one of the most popular streaming services that offers a free trial. Services including Netflix, Disney Plus, and HBO Max don’t offer free trials at all. Instead, customers must pay immediately upon signing up and cancel the subscription if they aren’t satisfied.

Amazon Prime is a streaming service that offers a similar free trial as Hulu, giving potential customers a 30-day free trial, including access to its on-demand library. Options like FuboTV and YouTubeTV also give 7- and 14-day free trials, respectively, with plenty of live TV channels but limited on-demand libraries.

How to subscribe to Hulu once my free trial expires

After your Hulu free trial ends, if you don’t cancel your subscription, you’ll be charged monthly for whichever Hulu plan you were testing. If you want to upgrade, downgrade, or cancel your plan, you can do so by going to your account page on the Hulu website. There are multiple Hulu plans that offer access to different TV and on-demand packages and give you the chance to choose whether or not you want to see commercials while watching on-demand content.

Is the Hulu free trial worth it?

Hulu

There are no real disadvantages to signing up for the Hulu free trial. Doing so means that for a limited time, you’ll have access to a huge range of movies and TV shows for free. Unfortunately you won’t be able to test out the live TV plan, but you can still get a strong sense of the service.

Due to the wide range of content available in Hulu’s on-demand library, it’s likely that you’ll find shows and movies to enjoy, especially if you’re a movie buff or enjoy binge-worthy dramas. There’s also content for kids, documentaries, comedy shows, and reality TV offerings.

If you don’t want to start a Hulu subscription after your free trial, canceling your account is easy. If you don’t cancel your account at the end of your free trial, it will automatically update to a paying subscription and your credit or debit card will be charged. Once updated, you can cancel your subscription at any time.

The simplicity of signing up for the Hulu free trial (and choosing to subscribe or not when it ends), along with the range of content provided by the service make it a great option for anyone who wants to test out the Hulu streaming service.

FAQs

How can I get a free trial of Hulu?

Sign up for a free trial on the Hulu website by selecting the Hulu package that you want to try. Then, provide your personal and payment details. Before the free trial has ended, you’ll need to cancel your account if you don’t want to continue your Hulu subscription.

How long is the Hulu free trial?

The Hulu free trial is 30 days for basic Hulu and Hulu No Ads, which gives access to the on-demand library only.

How do I cancel my Hulu free trial?

To cancel your Hulu trial, go to your Account page on the Hulu website. Select ‘Cancel’ under the ‘Your Account’ section, and follow the on-screen instructions. You will receive a confirmation email once the account is canceled, and your access to Hulu will end immediately.

How do I change my Hulu plan once I subscribe to one?

To change your plan as a subscriber, log in to your Account page on the Hulu website. In the ‘Your Subscription’ section select ‘Manage Plan’ and toggle the plan you want from ‘Off’ to ‘On.’ The plan you select will be highlighted in green. You can also select ‘Review Changes’ to confirm your choice.

