ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii helicopter crash that killed 7 was '100% preventable'

By DAVID KOENIG and CALEB JONES
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yMl4W_0fZXVVk800
Hawaii Helicopter Crash FILE — This undated photo provided by the National Transportation Safety Board shows the scene where a tour helicopter crashed near the Na Pali Coast on the island of Kauai in Hawaii, in 2019. Federal accident investigators blamed a deadly tour helicopter crash in Hawaii on the pilot's decision to keep flying into worsening weather, but they saved their sharpest criticism for regulators whom they accused of lax oversight of tour flights in the islands. The National Transportation Safety Board determination on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, followed an investigation into the Dec. 2019 helicopter crash that killed all seven people on board. (National Transportation Safety Board via AP, File) (Uncredited)

HONOLULU — (AP) — Federal investigators blamed a deadly 2019 helicopter crash in Hawaii on the pilot’s decision to keep flying into worsening weather, and in a report Tuesday they accused regulators of lax oversight of air tours that are popular among tourists to the islands.

The National Transportation Safety Board said that the Federal Aviation Administration had delayed installing aviation weather cameras that might have alerted the pilot to the fog-shrouded conditions in a mountainous region on the island of Kauai. The board also said the FAA failed to do enough to ensure that tour pilots in Hawaii are trained in handling bad weather.

Safety board Chair Jennifer Homendy said some will be quick to single out the pilot for causing the crash, which killed all seven people on board, but that she was troubled more by the FAA's role.

“The fact is that this tragedy should never have occurred. It was 100% preventable,” Homendy said. “There was minimal FAA oversight of the safety of air tour operations in Hawaii. The FAA should be leading on safety, not ceding their responsibility to the industry that they are charged with regulating.”

Kauai, with its steep sea-side cliffs and mountainous terrain, often experiences fast moving weather systems that can change conditions quickly, especially in winter months.

The tour helicopter operated by Safari Aviation was carrying the pilot and six passengers — three adults and three children, the youngest was 10 — when it crashed in turbulent weather near the famed Na Pali Coast. Witnesses and other pilots reported fog, rain and low visibility around the time of the crash, and some pilots had turned around.

The pilot, 69-year-old Paul Matero, had his license revoked in 2010 after testing positive for marijuana, but his certificate was reinstated in 2012. A toxicology report after the crash found no drugs in Matero’s system. Matero was not licensed to fly solely by instruments.

The FAA said it has installed weather cameras at five locations in Hawaii including two on the island of Kauai — although none in the area of the crash — and it plans to install 21 more across six islands by the end of next year. The FAA has been operating weather cameras in Alaska for more than 20 years.

The NTSB said it found no mechanical problems with the helicopter, but it said Safari Aviation’s lack of a formal process to identify safety hazards contributed to the accident.

The FAA said it has started writing regulations to require tour and charter operators to adopt safety-management systems to identify and minimize risks — a longtime NTSB recommendation.

“Air tour operators today can apply to the FAA’s voluntary Safety Management System program, and we have rule making underway to make these systems a requirement,” the FAA said in an emailed statement.

The safety board voted 4-0 to adopt a staff-written outline of the probable cause of the crash, along with 10 safety recommendations, eight of them directed at the FAA.

The board also renewed nine other past recommendations to the FAA, including requiring tour helicopters to be retrofitted with so-called black boxes that would aid investigators after crashes.

Currently, FAA requires the devices on air ambulance helicopters, and manufacturers include them on some models. The agency said it encourages air tour operators to equip their aircraft with flight data recorders and is considering requiring the devices.

___

Koenig reported from Dallas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Company charged in deadly 2017 Wisconsin plant explosion

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A federal grand jury has charged a milling company with fraud and conspiracy in connection with an explosion at a Wisconsin corn plant that killed five workers in 2017, the Justice Department announced Friday. The grand jury returned an indictment earlier this week...
MADISON, WI
KRMG

38 rescued, 11 dead as US searches waters near Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — At least 38 people have been rescued and 11 bodies found as the U.S. Coast Guard scoured the open waters northwest of Puerto Rico on Friday via boat, plane and helicopter in a bid to find more survivors after a boat carrying suspected migrants capsized.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Accidents
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
State
Alaska State
State
Hawaii State
KRMG

Agency unanimously rejects California desalination project

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — (AP) — A California coastal panel on Thursday rejected a long-standing proposal to build a $1.4 billion seawater desalination plant to turn Pacific Ocean water into drinking water as the state grapples with persistent drought that is expected to worsen in coming years with climate change.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KRMG

Woman attempts to go through JFK Airport with 9 boxes of ammunition

NEW YORK — A woman attempted to go through security at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York with nine boxes of ammunition on Tuesday, according to officials. Transportation Security Administration in a press release said a woman was stopped by their officers at JFK Airport for trying to carry 400 bullets onto her flight. The bullets were a variety of ammunition for shotguns and handguns including 12-gauge, .308 caliber, .233 caliber and 9 mm. TSA officers confiscated the ammunition from the woman and gave her a citation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helicopters#Traffic Accident#Ap#Safari Aviation
KRMG

Tulsa mechanic breaks down the wait with car repairs

TULSA, Okla. — Mechanics are still struggling to find the parts they need to repair your vehicles. At Same Day Auto Repair Tire Pros, the name stands for itself. “We see 600 to 700 cars a month at this location, and we do still try and get them out the same day,” said Justin Tucker.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KRMG

Florida man arrested for popping dozens of balloons after marriage proposal

MIAMI — A man is facing charges of reckless disregard for the environment after video showed him popping balloons and letting them fall into the water at a south Florida marina. Police arrested David Torres-Bocanegra, who is charged with reckless disregard for the environment, WTVJ reported. Investigators said Torres-Bocanegra...
MIAMI, OK
KRMG

Nearly $1 billion settlement announced in deadly Surfside condo collapse

MIAMI — A nearly $1 billion settlement in last year's shocking collapse of a Miami Beach-area condo building was unexpectedly announced during a routine status conference in a Florida courtroom Wednesday afternoon. Lawyers involved in the class-action lawsuit representing tenants from the oceanfront building in Surfside announced a $997...
SURFSIDE, FL
KRMG

Detention of WNBA's Griner in Moscow extended by 1 month

MOSCOW — (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner had her pre-trial detention in Russia extended by one month Friday, her lawyer said. Alexander Boykov told The Associated Press he thinks the relatively short extension indicated that Griner's case would go to trial soon. The 31-year-old American basketball player has been in custody for nearly three months.
BASKETBALL
KRMG

Woman arrested in 2002 Missouri hospital patient's death

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — (AP) — A former respiratory therapist charged with first-degree murder in the death of a patient in Missouri 20 years ago has been arrested in northeastern Kansas, authorities said. Jennifer Hall, 41, was arrested in Johnson County, Kansas, on Thursday evening under the name Jennifer...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KRMG

Passengers on German train overpower knife attacker

BERLIN — (AP) — An off-duty police officer and two other passengers on a regional train in Germany overpowered a Iraq-born man who wounded five people including the officer with a knife on Friday, authorities said. A top law enforcement official said the 31-year-old attacker had been investigated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
67K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy