WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Democrat Carla Catalán Day said she grew up in Forsyth County and truly represents the voters of the 74th House District. "I absolutely know what it's like to have a pair of shoes that are for work, and then maybe something a little more comfortable," she said. "I think a lot of our elected officials don't have that connection with working-class people. So, when I get in there, I'm going to be putting things on the ballot like I need them because I need them."

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO