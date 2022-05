This Saturday, May 14, the Southern Indiana Renaissance Faire will welcome guests for the first of two weekends this month. It’ll be one of the first events to be held at the renovated Birdsell Castle (6900 Dave Carr Road) in Charlestown, Indiana, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 14-15 and May 21-22. If you miss the upcoming weekends, you’ll still be able to go to Celtic Fling in October.

