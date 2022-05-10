ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Shopify Rolls Out Audiences Tool to Drive New Business

By Adriana Lee
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D91b7_0fZXUaJW00

Click here to read the full article.

Shopify ’s worst-kept secret debuted Tuesday, as the Canadian retail technology firm unveiled Shopify Audiences, a new tool that uses machine learning to help merchants find motivated shoppers.

The system takes aggregated conversion data from all participating merchants, zeroing in on who’s buying particular items, so it can create custom audiences for specific products.

More from WWD

According to a Shopify blog post, “Merchants simply select the product they want to sell more of, machine learning builds an audience of high-intent buyers tailored per merchant, and the audience is directly and securely exported to their ad network of choice.” At launch, that includes Facebook and Instagram, with TikTok, Snap, Pinterest, Microsoft Advertising, Criteo and others to follow.

The company teased the tech as early as last summer at an invite-only event, mere weeks after Apple launched privacy changes in iOS. The update made it easy for iPhone owners to stop apps from tracking them, and the vast majority of users did just that, roiling businesses that rely on ad-targeting — from brands and marketplaces to tech platforms like Facebook, which makes most of its revenue from online advertising. Facebook parent Meta acknowledged that the Apple update would cost its business $10 billion this year.

Although Shopify doesn’t position Audiences as a response to the iOS 14 update, the hangover clearly continues on its platform as well.

“We know that independent merchants may have to pay twice as much to find a new customer as they did a year ago. In fact, one merchant told us their customer acquisition cost climbed 80 percent over the last year,” said Kaz Nejatian, Shopify’s vice president of product.

“We’ve also seen merchants’ return on ad spend drop, reflecting the growing difficulty of using digital marketing to find new buyers. That’s why we’re launching Shopify Audiences to fix it — without compromising privacy standards.” The data is aggregated, so it doesn’t identify individuals, and merchants must opt in before their data goes into Audiences’ modeling.

Even so, Shopify Audiences promises to do more than just boost new business. The company says it can drill into the granular details of where those shoppers came from by focusing on “audience-level measurement, rather than campaign.” The information allows merchants to know which marketing tactics worked best and adapt strategies.

Shopify has been testing Audiences since late last year, and it now rolls out to all eligible Shopify Plus merchants in the U.S. and Canada.

The impact of this move could be meaningful, as it launches on a retail platform with more than 1.7 million merchants that, as it was, already drove more than 5 million jobs and nearly $444 billion in global economic activity last year, a 45 percent increase over 2020. But whether the new tool overcomes the iOS effect seems less certain, as Apple cracks down on a variety of user-tracking maneuvers — including from outside sources, if they’re used to track people across other iPhone apps.

This, in part, has led to speculation that launching Shopify Audiences may not be the goal but the means to some other end — like a way to extend Shopify’s proliferating retail universe even further.

The platform features a sprawling set of initiatives across logistics and fulfillment, payments, shipping, capital and more. But in Audiences, the company now has a jumping off point to pursue a more robust advertising system, if it so chooses. The system could go beyond homing in on targets to actually buy ads based on the data.

That would put Shopify into a fundamentally different type of business. But it’s hard to ignore that the pieces seem to be falling into place.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Business

Net Profit at Alberta Ferretti, Moschino Parent Aeffe More Than Doubles in Q1. A strong performance in the U.S. and Europe helped Aeffe post gains in profits, margins and revenues in the…. By. Tommy Hilfiger Strikes Multifaceted Partnership With Shawn Mendes. Mendes will be the face of a global ad...
BUSINESS
WWD

How TikTok Contributed to Cosnova’s Growth

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Never underestimate the power of the “TikTok made me buy it” phenomenon. When it comes to the unpredictable trends launched by the social platform, there’s more than sheer entertainment, sense of community and a touch of narcissism involved: there’s serious business, too.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas TikTok’s increasing influence in driving sales was a recurrent theme in the analysis Cosnova’s cofounder and chief executive officer Christina Oster-Daum offered about the company’s performance in 2021, when...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WWD

Volumental Bolsters C-suite as Part of Growth Strategy

Click here to read the full article. Following a Series A fundraising round last December, footwear fit-technology company Volumental is strengthening its C-suite with the addition of a chief financial officer and the creation of a commercial team of executives to focus on growth in China. The company’s FitTech solution is designed to create accurate sizing for footwear shoppers buying online or in a store. With e-commerce, the technology reduces returns by eliminating the need for consumers to bracket online purchases — which means ordering several sizes and returning what doesn’t fit.More from WWDWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of...
BUSINESS
CNBC

This 35-year-old turned her eBay side hustle into a $141 million company: 'Here's the business plan I used'

In 2014, I walked away from my $35,000-per-year job in insurance sales to grow my e-commerce side hustle with my husband Chris. We had been experimenting with selling clothes and accessories on online marketplaces, including eBay and Facebook. Our online community of friends and customers quickly grew from a few hundred members to over 10,000 in a very short period. I realized that I could combine my passion for affordable clothing and relationship-building to help women to feel confident in their fashion choices.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Advertising#Microsoft Advertising#Iphone Apps#Canadian#Shopify Audiences#The Fiorucci Store#Tiktok#Pinterest#Ios#Iphone
CNBC

This 49-year-old CEO used lessons from Amazon and Google to build a $1.5 billion start-up

Faisal Masud knows what it takes to make a multibillion-dollar company thrive. The 49-year-old spent more than two decades working his way up the executive ranks at Amazon, Google, eBay and Staples. Now, he's trying to implement lessons from those successful firms as the CEO of Fabric, a Seattle-based e-commerce start-up that launched in 2016 and is valued at $1.5 billion. (The company stylizes its name as "fabric," to avoid confusion with online insurance company Fabric Technologies.)
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

How to delete a Facebook account

Facebook was once at the pinnacle of social media, taking over from MySpace as the cool place to be. But since then, it has certainly had a bit of a fall from grace. Scandal after scandal has befallen the social media giant, and it would make sense to be wary of your personal data being in its hands. As such, you might want to rid yourself of Facebook entirely — and to do so, you’ll need to know how to delete a Facebook account.
INTERNET
WWD

WWD

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy