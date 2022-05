A pair of Iowa teenagers accused of murdering their high school Spanish teacher will be tried as adults when their case heads to court in November, a judge has ruled. District Judge Shawn Showers ruled Thursday that Willard Miller, 16, of Fairfield, Iowa, will be tried as an adult in November on a first-degree murder charge in the beating death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, who taught at Fairfield High School. Miller’s alleged accomplice, 17-year-old Jeremy Goodale, learned Wednesday he, too, would be tried as an adult.

FAIRFIELD, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO