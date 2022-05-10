Jurors in 'Fitbit murder' trial convict man of killing wife

RICHLAND, Wash. – After a judge ruled Wednesday that the recall effort of Kari Williams, Semi Bird, and Audra Byrd could move forward, the three have decided to ask the Supreme Court of Washington to review the decision. “My clients simply disagree with the conclusion of the trial judge...
WEST RICHLAND, WA – Police officers found and arrested a man who had a warrant out for his arrest as he tried to escape last night, according to West Richland Police Department. Officers say they waited at the front door for a “longer-than-normal wait” before someone had answered the...
KENNEWICK, WA – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for people they saw driving stolen cars at the beginning of May. Deputies said that they did an emphasis patrol in Kennewick on May 2, 2022, in the area of Arrowhead dr. and Umatilla ave. near the Columbia Center Mall. That night BCSO contacted multiple people between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. because of two found stolen cars.
KENNEWICK, WA – Fake money has been floating around Tri-cites. Chuck Sleater, the owner of Li’l Firehouse Coffee said he found fake $50 bills last week used by a customer. Sleater said he took them to the treasury to get the bills checked out and was told they have washed $20 bills made to look like $50.
PASCO, WA – Washington State Patrol is at the scene of a five-car crash eastbound on I-182 near the 4th Ave exit. According to Trooper Thorson, the roadway is clear but traffic is backed up for a couple of miles. “No one hurt,” said Thorson. “Traffic moving slow too...
RICHLAND, Wash. – Judge Norma Rodriguez has ruled that the recall effort of three the Richland school board members can move forward. “Assuming the board members don’t appeal, the proponents of the recall would have to get the appropriate number of ballot signatures,” said Doug McKinley, attorney for the petitioners.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The city of Portland, Oregon, has settled with a group of people who sued over the way the city conducts homeless sweeps. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the class-action lawsuit, filed last year, alleged city contractors were illegally discarding the personal belongings of people living outdoors while dispersing homeless encampments. Plaintiffs said the city failed to properly document property that was removed, and failed to give people a reasonable opportunity to retrieve their belongings. The city has now implemented a new set of rules dictating why, when and how campsites will be removed. The lawsuit was dismissed as a result of the new policies; the plaintiffs were not seeking a monetary award.
RICHLAND, WA – The Alzheimer’s Association Washington State Chapter is hosting an Alzheimer’s & Dementia Conference in Tri-Cities, on May 18, 2022. The conference will be held at Bethel Church in Richland from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. These annual events provide family caregivers and healthcare professionals...
TRI-CITIES, Wash. – No more floaties: swimming lessons are available for kids across Kennewick, Richland, and Pasco. Watch as CBRC Health & Wellness Clinic Aquatics Director, Kari Woelber, shares the benefits of learning to swim and where to take lessons. Woelber says parents can find lessons in the area...
Tri-Cities, Wash. – The latest sub-variants of COVID-19’s Omicron variant such as BA.2 are some of the most predominant COVID cases in Washington state and show symptoms that are synonymous with allergies. “Delta has pretty much died out. I would say that most of our COVID cases are...
PROSSER, WA – Prosser Memorial Health’s free Summer Safety Event is back this year with complimentary food, activities, giveaways, and safety tips for the whole family. May is water safety month, and the risk of drowning increases anytime you enter a body of water. Drowning is the leading...
United States – The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) named May 10 as National Fentanyl Awareness Day in efforts to educate the public on the dangers of the drug. Fentanyl is responsible for killing thousands of people throughout the nation. According to the Centers for Disease Control and...
State Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, who was running as a candidate for governor of Pennsylvania, announced on Thursday that he is withdrawing from the race. Corman has endorsed Lou Barletta. At a press conference with Barletta in Harrisburg Thursday, Corman said the decision to suspend his campaign was...
Real estate is hot across the country, and these twenty cities are starting off the year on fire. In 2022, housing markets across the U.S. are still experiencing the unprecedented demand that arose during the early stages of the pandemic nearly two years ago. According to the National Association of Realtors, home values increased by 16.9% in 2021, the highest year-over-year increase since 1999. This elevated demand is pressuring waning real estate supply, with no sign of stopping in the new year, as the median American home sales price hit a new record high of $358,000 in December.
SUNNYSIDE, WA – When students returned to in-person learning, the Smarter Balance Assessment (SBA) returned with them. This is the first year students are taking the standardized test after it was cancelled during remote learning. While students have been prepared for the test by learning standards required for their...
TRI-CITIES, Wash. – Remote work is here to stay since the pandemic brought on a rise in working from home. The demand for remote work continues to rise in Tri-Cities, especially amongst parents and mothers on Facebook pages. A study by Owl Lab found that since the start of...
YAKIMA COUNTY – The Department of Natural Resources launched a campaign called Wildfire Ready Neighbors to help people prepare for wildfire season by teaching them how to prepare their homes. The campaign was first launched as a pilot program last year in Spokane County, Okanogan County and Chelan County...
YAKIMA, WA – Commissioner of Public Lands, Hilary Franz, along with community partners, are kicking off Wildfire Ready Neighbors in Yakima on Thursday. Wildfire Ready Neighbors was developed to prepare Washington residents in high-risk areas to take action to prepare against wildfires. Wildfire Ready Neighbors, now in its second...
Washington, D.C. — Lower-income families may get internet service for free under a new agreement between the government and a group of internet providers, the White House announced Monday. Customers who meet the income eligibility guidelines and who live in an area serviced by one of the 20 providers...
