Jurors in 'Fitbit murder' trial convict man of killing wife

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The city of Portland, Oregon, has settled with a group of people who sued over the way the city conducts homeless sweeps. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the class-action lawsuit, filed last year, alleged city contractors were illegally discarding the personal belongings of people living outdoors while dispersing homeless encampments. Plaintiffs said the city failed to properly document property that was removed, and failed to give people a reasonable opportunity to retrieve their belongings. The city has now implemented a new set of rules dictating why, when and how campsites will be removed. The lawsuit was dismissed as a result of the new policies; the plaintiffs were not seeking a monetary award.

2 DAYS AGO