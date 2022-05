FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public what to do if a fire were to break out near their home. There is an alert system, a free service called Everbridge Alert System that the sheriff’s office uses to send out valuable information in real-time about ongoing safety hazards. Residents can register to receive the alerts in the way they choose by email, voice, or text.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO