Harrisburg, PA

Kathy Barnette seeing recent rise in Republican Party polls

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Television personality Mehmet Oz has the former president’s backing in the P.A. Senate race, but he has struggled to break free from the primary pack.

Oz is a newcomer to politics and has had to dive deep into M.A.G.A. world after having a completely different identity while appearing on television

He and his republican rival, David McCormick are on the airwaves big time. They’ve been spending millions attacking each other’s M.A.G.A bonafitis

At the same time, it’s political commentator and newcomer Kathy Barnette who may be the political spoiler here. She has seen a late rise in polls, despite spending a fraction of the money the other two candidates are spending.

Residents evacuated during fire at Pleasant Hills apartment building

