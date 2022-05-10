Puyallup Tribe, Kenmore Air announce new seaplane venture to bring tourists to Tacoma

The Puyallup Tribe of Indians and Kenmore Air announced Tuesday plans for new seaplane operations to bring more tourists to the Tacoma area and as a way to boost the Tribe’s casino and hospitality operations.

According to the announcement, the partners will build a new dock and terminal on land the Tribe owns along Ruston Way in Tacoma.

The RAM Restaurant and Brewery has been operating under a lease at the site since the Tribe’s purchase, and a second building on the property, formerly C.I. Shenanigan’s, will undergo renovations for a new Native/internationally inspired restaurant led by chef Roy Yamaguchi.

The new restaurant and seaplane terminal are scheduled to begin operations in late 2023, according to the announcement.

“No other Tribe in our country has an operation like this,” said the Puyallup Tribal Council in the announcement. “With Kenmore Air, we’re opening up Tacoma to the Northwest and the Northwest to Tacoma.”

This artist conception outlines plans for the new dock and terminal on Puyallup Tribal property along Ruston Way. Gallagher, Courtesy Puyallup Tribe of Indians

“We are honored to work with the Puyallup Tribe and thrilled to bring seaplane service to the homelands of the Puyallup people and to South Puget Sound,” said Todd Banks, president of Kenmore Air, in the release.

According to the release, “The new terminal will open rapid travel to and from many of the state’s most desired visitor and hospitality locations. Initial routes will be to Victoria, B.C., and the San Juan Islands.”

It added, “Sightseeing and other charter services will also be available from Tacoma.”

Artist’s conception shows the seaplane and logos envisioned for the new seaplane to service Tacoma, run in partnership by the Puyallup Tribe of Indians and Kenmore Air. Gallagher, Courtesy Puyallup Tribe of Indians

One plane will be in service the first year, with potentially more added as the business grows. Plans include the plane flying with the Tribe’s and Emerald Queen Casino’s logos.

Kenmore Air and the Tribe also plan to create an aviation job-training program for interested Puyallup tribal members.

“This will create opportunities for our young people to engage in all aspects of seaplane operations including flight training, aircraft maintenance and terminal operations,” Tribal Council said in the announcement.

The vision, according to the announcement, is to open “the Tribe’s casinos and hospitality venues to international visitors from British Columbia and beyond.”

The Tribe aims to grow business at its $400 million Emerald Queen Casino, 2920 E. R St., in Tacoma, along with an adjacent 155-room luxury hotel, which opened in December 2021. The Tribe also operates an EQC casino/hotel in Fife, 5700 Pacific Highway E.

The Tribe recently partnered with BetMGM to launch EQC Sportsbook at its casinos.