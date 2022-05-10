ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Puyallup Tribe, Kenmore Air announce new seaplane venture to bring tourists to Tacoma

By Debbie Cockrell
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z0ACu_0fZXTM7F00

The Puyallup Tribe of Indians and Kenmore Air announced Tuesday plans for new seaplane operations to bring more tourists to the Tacoma area and as a way to boost the Tribe’s casino and hospitality operations.

According to the announcement, the partners will build a new dock and terminal on land the Tribe owns along Ruston Way in Tacoma.

The RAM Restaurant and Brewery has been operating under a lease at the site since the Tribe’s purchase, and a second building on the property, formerly C.I. Shenanigan’s, will undergo renovations for a new Native/internationally inspired restaurant led by chef Roy Yamaguchi.

The new restaurant and seaplane terminal are scheduled to begin operations in late 2023, according to the announcement.

“No other Tribe in our country has an operation like this,” said the Puyallup Tribal Council in the announcement. “With Kenmore Air, we’re opening up Tacoma to the Northwest and the Northwest to Tacoma.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35xtMd_0fZXTM7F00
This artist conception outlines plans for the new dock and terminal on Puyallup Tribal property along Ruston Way. Gallagher, Courtesy Puyallup Tribe of Indians

“We are honored to work with the Puyallup Tribe and thrilled to bring seaplane service to the homelands of the Puyallup people and to South Puget Sound,” said Todd Banks, president of Kenmore Air, in the release.

According to the release, “The new terminal will open rapid travel to and from many of the state’s most desired visitor and hospitality locations. Initial routes will be to Victoria, B.C., and the San Juan Islands.”

It added, “Sightseeing and other charter services will also be available from Tacoma.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aJzq7_0fZXTM7F00
Artist’s conception shows the seaplane and logos envisioned for the new seaplane to service Tacoma, run in partnership by the Puyallup Tribe of Indians and Kenmore Air. Gallagher, Courtesy Puyallup Tribe of Indians

One plane will be in service the first year, with potentially more added as the business grows. Plans include the plane flying with the Tribe’s and Emerald Queen Casino’s logos.

Kenmore Air and the Tribe also plan to create an aviation job-training program for interested Puyallup tribal members.

“This will create opportunities for our young people to engage in all aspects of seaplane operations including flight training, aircraft maintenance and terminal operations,” Tribal Council said in the announcement.

The vision, according to the announcement, is to open “the Tribe’s casinos and hospitality venues to international visitors from British Columbia and beyond.”

The Tribe aims to grow business at its $400 million Emerald Queen Casino, 2920 E. R St., in Tacoma, along with an adjacent 155-room luxury hotel, which opened in December 2021. The Tribe also operates an EQC casino/hotel in Fife, 5700 Pacific Highway E.

The Tribe recently partnered with BetMGM to launch EQC Sportsbook at its casinos.

Comments / 2

Related
southsoundmag.com

Taste of Tacoma Moves to Puyallup

Known as the South Sound's "ultimate summer get together" since 1986, The Taste of Tacoma is moving to the Washington State Fair Events Center this year. With this new move comes a new name. Now known as the Taste Northwest, the event will still feature nearly 200 local food and specialty vendors, live entertainment, outdoor beer gardens, and more family-friendly events and activities.
TACOMA, WA
SouthSoundTalk

Pierce County Restaurants Long Gone but Not Forgotten

Some of the most memorable events in our lives involve food. We gather over turkey and ham for Thanksgiving to share well wishes with family and friends. We celebrate the merger of two people into a marriage with toasts to good health and happiness. We mark the passage of time with annual meals involving flames, cake and ice cream.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
southsoundmag.com

Pedal Your Way to Pints in Tacoma

Pedal your way through downtown Tacoma while enjoying its craft beer scene and taking in the sights on a 15-passenger Pedal Party Brew Bike tour by Tacoma Pedal & Pints. It launched in March 2022 with four public Brewery Line tour schedules to choose from that offered samples of beer and cider flights (and food) at some of Tacoma’s finest local breweries.
TACOMA, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: May Is Going Down in History, Property Taxes Soon to Hit the Roof, Bernie Sanders Considering 2024 Run

May is not looking to June but back at April, and April looked back at the winter months. The experts now predict that this May will be one of the coldest Mays on record. In fact, Seattle has not seen a colder May 12 since the year Prince made famous in 1982, 1999. May seems like a done deal (the 10-day forecast sees nothing but more rain and clouds and historically low temperatures). But what about June? What will it do to us? Is summer waiting there? Is it energized by the spring it sucked out of April and May? Will it break out with a brilliance whose heat makes us pay for these cool and mild days?
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tacoma, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Puyallup, WA
Lifestyle
City
Kenmore, WA
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Puyallup, WA
washingtonbeerblog.com

Rhein Haus Tacoma closing, new kind of bar taking over

Stadium Golf Sports Bar taking over Rhein Haus Tacoma. Rhein Haus in Tacoma is closing, but the owners have something new and fun planned for the space: Stadium Golf Sports Bar. This has no impact on the Rhein Haus locations in Seattle, Leavenworth, or Denver but it does impact the neighboring business in Tacoma, Wally’s Wisconsin Tavern, which will also close. The last day for the Rhein Haus Tacoma location is Sunday, May 15th. Thereafter, the transformation begins.
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenmore Air#Seaplane#San Juan Islands#Ruston Way
KOMO News

Police arrest six across Puget Sound region for large drug trafficking scheme

CENTRALIA, Wash. – Officials have arrested six people they say have been trafficking hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine across Washington state and part of California. The Centralia Police Department confirmed it started looking into this crime ring in 2021 when it noticed several people taking the drugs to people in Lewis, Thurston, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor and Pierce counties.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Point Defiance Zoo Euthanizes Blizzard, Beloved Polar Bear

Blizzard, the 26-year-old polar bear who had been at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma since he was orphaned as a cub, was euthanized Sunday due to a rapidly growing cancerous tumor. Blizzard was diagnosed with liver cancer in September 2021 and had chemotherapy and other treatments, according to...
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Tacoma, Washington

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Being located on Paradise Point overlooking the Puget Sound, Duke's Seafood Restaurant is an ideal place to watch the sunset and enjoy a gourmet seafood meal. As soon as you step into Duke's you are greeted with a breathtaking view of the water as well as an array of unique seafood items available to order. Be sure to leave room for dessert because their homemade bread pudding with rum sauce is out of this world.
TACOMA, WA
The Stranger

Slog AM: Abortion Is Good for the Economy, Teacher Put on Administrative Leave for Racist Comments, and Pierce County Approves Retention Incentives for Deputies

Hiring bonuses: As our good pal Charles Mudede shared in his Tuesday Slog PM, the Seattle City Council came one step closer to putting a few grand on a fishing lure to maybe attract more cops. Councilmember Sara Nelson, who shows Sawant-levels of stubbornness on this issue, frames the signing bonuses as the solution to the ongoing “People are dying” crisis, even though city studies just straight up could not confirm if new cops will flock to this type of incentive. Pierce County Council recently decided to try a different tactic and voted to approve $4 million to help retain deputies.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
seattlemet.com

Property Watch: An Offbeat Hood Canal Cabin

Brinnon is a small town (population 907) on the Northwest shores of Hood Canal, wrapping around the edge of the Olympic National Park. It’s pretty far off the beaten path for traditional amenities, but it’s rich in natural wonders: Pleasant Harbor and Dosewallips State Park, the latter a 425-acre park along both freshwater and saltwater shores. Some trailheads up into the mountains are just 10 or 15 minutes away.
BRINNON, WA
102.7 KORD

You Need to Know About Washington’s 500 Million-Year-Old Cave

Gardner Cave located in the farthest northeast corner of Washington State was dubbed a "natural wonder" by a federal land survey crew that first mapped it 111 years ago in 1911. It's a 500 million-year-old 295-foot-deep cavern that runs about 2100 feet long, it's considered to be one of the most fascinating caverns this side of the Mississippi River, and it is one of the longest caves (behind the Ape Caves) in Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

'Truly remarkable': Forensic DNA ID's Colorado cold case victim as missing Pierce County woman

SEATTLE — A Pierce County woman who was reported missing in 1993 was identified through DNA as the victim of a decades-old cold case homicide in Colorado. On July 7, 1994, the body of a woman was found by a hiker on the Uncompahgre Plateau, south of Grand Junction in western Colorado. The Montrose County Sheriff's Office began a homicide investigation.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
543
Followers
218
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy