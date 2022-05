The co-founder and CEO of Fishers-based AfterSchool HQ says the startup’s recently-announced partnership with Indianapolis Public Schools is a chance to help students find their passion the same way he did. Through the partnership, parents of IPS students will be able to use an online platform to find and register their kids for extracurricular activities. “We’re going to be deploying this to all schools in IPS, and ultimately, we hope to have that impact and be able to measure what that is in a few years,” said Darye Henry.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO