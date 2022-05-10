ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver ticketed going 122 mph on I-15 in Kaysville

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
Despite numerous deadly accidents connected to speeding across Utah in recent months, it seems that lead foots in the state have yet to heed the message to slow down.

WATCH: Over 100 cars caught speeding through West Valley City crosswalk

In a post to Instagram , the Utah Highway Patrol showed a ticket given to a driver caught going 122 mph on Interstate 15 in Kaysville on Tuesday morning. Even worse, the car hit those speeds in a 70 mph zone.

The driver, who was behind the wheel with a suspended or revoked license, was finally stopped near the 200 North exit at around 8 a.m.

Because of a new Utah law that went into effect last week, the driver was given a ticket for reckless driving, which is a misdemeanor and not an infraction as a speeding citation was previously.

Starting May 4, speeding in excess of 105 mph will possibly be cited as reckless driving.

"We've seen a spike in speeds this high, which are very dangerous and have resulted in a lot of crashes," said Sgt. Cameron Roden.

