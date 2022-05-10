ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Andy Ibanez sitting for Texas on Tuesday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Rangers infielder Andy Ibanez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game...

www.numberfire.com

numberfire.com

Tyler O'Neill on Cardinals bench versus Baltimore

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O'Neill is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Spenser Watkins and the Baltimore Orioles. O'Neill is out of the lineup for the second time in three games. Juan Yepez is shifting to left field while Corey Dickerson enters the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 8 batter.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Angels rookie Reid Detmers throws no-hitter against Rays

The Los Angeles Angels are in the middle of their best season in years, and the strong start was punctuated with a great pitching effort by Reid Detmers on Tuesday night. Detmers threw a no-hitter in the Angels’ 12-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. The southpaw walked just one batter and struck out two as he made history.
ANAHEIM, CA
KEYT

Cubs SS Hoerner leaves game after colliding with umpire

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner has exited a game against the San Diego Padres with a sore right ankle an inning after colliding with second base umpire Dan Iassogna in center field. Hoerner was on the ground in pain after the collision in the first inning and was tended to by a trainer. He stayed in the game and batted in the second, striking out. He was replaced in the bottom half of the inning by Ildemaro Vargas. Hoerner was running out to take the throw from Jason Heyward after Jurickson Profar hit a flyball over the center fielder’s head for a triple when the collision occurred.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Orioles' Ramon Urias scratched Tuesday, Chris Owings added late

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias has been scratched from Tuesday's lineup versus the St. Louis Cardinals. Urias was initially set to start at second base and bat sixth. Chris Owings will now start on second base and bat ninth. Tyler Nevin is the No. 6 batter, followed by Jorge Mateo and Robinson Chirinos.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Joc Pederson batting fourth for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Pederson will fill the designated hitter role on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Rockies. Austin Slater returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pederson for 9.4 FanDuel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Jose Azocar sitting for San Diego on Wednesday

San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Azocar will move to the bench on Wednesday with Trent Grisham starting in center field. Grisham will bat eighth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. numberFire's models project Grisham for...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) questionable for Game 6 on Thursday

Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is questionable for Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Herro is once again listed as questionable due to an ankle injury. Our models expect him to play 30.6 minutes in Game 6. Herro's Game 6 projection includes 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Jesus Aguilar sitting for Marlins on Wednesday

Miami Marlins infielder Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Aguilar will move to the bench on Wednesday with Bryan De La Cruz starting in left field. De La Cruz will bat eighth versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. numberFire's models project...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Mookie Betts sitting for Dodgers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Betts will move to the bench on Wednesday with Chris Taylor starting in right field. Taylor will bat seventh versus left-hander Dillon Peters and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Taylor for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Nathaniel Lowe batting seventh for Rangers on Tuesday

Texas Rangers infielder Nathaniel Lowe is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Lowe will start at first base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Brad Keller and the Royals. Andy Ibanez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Lowe for 10.1 FanDuel points...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Brad Miller leading off for Texas on Tuesday

Texas Rangers infielder Brad Miller is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Miller will start at third base on Tuesday and bat first versus right-hander Brad Keller and the Royals. Charlie Culberson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Miller for 10.6 FanDuel points...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Cubs' Jonathan Villar batting ninth on Tuesday

Chicago Cubs infielder Jonathan Villar is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Villar will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Clevinger and the Padres. Nick Madrigal moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Villar for 8.5 FanDuel points...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Robbie Grossman sitting for Detroit on Wednesday

Detroit Tigers outfielder Robbie Grossman is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Grossman will move to the bench on Wednesday with Derek Hill starting in center field. Hill will bat eighth versus left-hander Zach Logue and Oakland. numberFire's models project Hill for 10.5 FanDuel...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Jarred Kelenic sitting for Seattle on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Kelenic will move to the bench on Wednesday with Dylan Moore starting in right field. Moore will bat eighth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. numberFire's models project Moore for 9.1...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Giants' Brandon Belt batting second on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Belt is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Belt will start at first base on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Rockies. Darin Ruf moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Belt for 13.7 FanDuel points...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

