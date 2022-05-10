ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Gas prices ‘put a dent’ in Mississippi drivers’ pockets

By Deidra Brisco
 2 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Record prices at the pump are shocking drivers across Mississippi. According to the AAA website, the statewide average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.97 as of Tuesday, May 10.

Prices at the pumps have nearly doubled from last year. Rising gas prices are taking a toll on trucking companies.

“The fuel price is just ridiculous. It makes it almost impossible to make it. I usually spend here about $2,500 to $2,800 a week for three trucks. Now, I spend right at about $6,000,” said Henry Lewis, a driver at Lewis Logistics in Hattiesburg.

Diesel is sold on the global market, and the ban on Russian oil is still a major factor impacting prices at the pump.

Supply for fuel has decreased while demand for fuel has increased.

Unless there is a significant change or ease of regulations, the high prices could be seen for the rest of the year.

Comments / 4

James Curtis
2d ago

biden did this gas thing just like everything that high. the demoCRAPS have got to go.

Reply(2)
6
